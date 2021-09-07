Entertainment
French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, the face of new wave cinema, dies at 88
Strong points
- “He died peacefully,” the family said in a statement.
- “He had been very tired for some time,” they added
- He has appeared in 80 films spanning a multitude of genres
Paris:
Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, one of the greatest stars of post-war French cinema whose charismatic smile lit up the screen for half a century, has died at the age of 88 at his home Parisian, his family announced on Monday.
Belmondo, who first rose to prominence as part of the French New Wave film movement with films like Breathless by Jean-Luc Godard, has become a household name, appearing in 80 films spanning a multitude of genres, including comedies and thrillers.
“He had been very tired for some time. He passed away peacefully,” the family said in a statement sent to AFP by Belmondo’s lawyer, Michel Godest.
Belmondo, born April 9, 1933 in the wealthy Parisian suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine, grew up in a family of artists. His father was a famous sculptor.
Belmondo, who was bad in school but good at boxing, began his acting career in theater before embarking on a film career that was to span half a century, with 130 million cinema admissions. for its films sold.
Known in France as “Bebel”, Belmondo was also often referred to as “Le Magnifique” (Le Magnifique), after a 1970s secret agent satire in which he starred.
“He will always be The Magnificent,” tweeted President Emmanuel Macron. Calling Belmondo a “national treasure”, Macron added: “We all recognized ourselves in him”.
– ‘Solar, talented … and so French’ –
Former President François Hollande declared that “everyone would have liked to be friends with him”, while former Prime Minister Manuel Valls called Belmondo “magnificent, sunny, talented … and so French”.
Iconic French actor Alain Delon – both friend and rival of Belmondo – said he was “completely crushed” by the news of Belmondo’s death.
French director Bertrand Blier said “it was so easy to shoot with Belmondo. It’s always easy with great actors”.
French actor Richard Berry said of Belmondo that “he was everyone’s friend” and Michel Boujenah, also a French actor, called him “our own Eiffel Tower”.
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas said that “it is a sad day for culture. A great actor and an icon of French and European cinema has passed away”.
Many others, including politicians, the French Foreign Legion and moviegoers around the world have also paid tribute to Belmondo on social media.
“It is impossible not to feel that this is the end of an era,” tweeted the National Film Library of Uruguay. “The world mourns a monument of cinema,” wrote fan in Italy, Peter Patti, also on Twitter.
Besides Godard, Belmondo has also worked with famous French directors François Truffaut, Alain Resnais, Louis Malle and Jean-Pierre Melville.
He then turned to film production, and returned to his first love, the theater.
Belmondo’s acting career was cut short in 2001 when a stroke he suffered on set left him disabled.
He won the biggest prize in French cinema, the César, in 1988 for his role in “Itinerary of a spoiled child” – which he did not accept – and an honorary César in 2017.
Many of his films became international hits and Time magazine in 1964 even declared Belmondo the face of modern France.
He has won several Lifetime Achievement Awards, in 2010 from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, in 2011 at the Cannes Film Festival and in 2016 at the Venice Film Festival.
“His generosity, both as a man and as an actor, has created some of the greatest moments in cinema history,” Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux tweeted Monday. “Thank you, Jean-Paul.
