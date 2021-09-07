“Doogie Kamealoha, MD” Review – The Hollywood Reporter

For several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s, The good years and Doogie Howser, MD were the shows I was going to watch on my own on the second TV in the family, the old dingy Sony where you sometimes had to tap the top of the TV to make the picture stop rolling, the one without a remote so you had to get up and turn a literal dial, which made it convenient that both shows were on ABC.

Both shows featured a protagonist who was around my age, although I was leaning more towards the hero’s somewhat more socially awkward buddies. Both shows delivered the easily digestible message that everyone feels like a stranger growing up, whether they’re as remarkable as a teenage doctor or as normal as a skinny child waiting for puberty. I was probably not old enough to understand how odd it was that in a broadcast lineup dominated by large multi-camera sitcoms, the two ostensible “comedies” – they lasted for half an hour, so what could they do? to be else? – sometimes had no punchlines at all. They were actually genre-defying cable or streaming shows 30 years ahead of their time, closer to On my block Where Dogs Reservation than Brown murphy Where Cheers.

Television this fall appears to be restarting 1989, with new versions of both The good years (back on ABC) and Doogie Howser, MD (now on Disney +) onscreen, each with an inclusive rotation so that whole new audiences of kids watching on their parents’ TV consoles (or watches) can see themselves represented. Maybe because The good years and Doogie Howser, MD. were so ahead of their time, both shows are pleasantly well-suited to reboots, and the new releases are some of the most promising new comedies (or “comedies”) of the fall.

The novelty of Disney + Doogie offers a solid template on how to update a much-loved franchise, dramatically improving the streamer’s perfectly fine shot Mighty ducks and many leagues better than Turner & Hooch. Created by Kourtney Kang, Doogie Kamealoha, MD, strikes a nice balance between playing for the nostalgic appetites of an older audience and simply telling a good standalone story that’s beautifully personal.

Doogie Kamealoha, MD begins with the wise choice to exist in a world where Doogie Howser, MD exists, like a TV show. Lahela Kameāloha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) is a 16 year old medical prodigy living and working in Hawaii. Because she’s so young and causes so much confusion every time she walks into a room, older doctors call her “Doogie,” a reference she barely gets because she’s too busy becoming doctor to watch. Doogie Howser, MD repeat on Hulu.

The pilot directed by Jake Kasdan is full of tributes, including a cute ukulele ride to original Mike Post themed music and Lahela’s nighttime vlog entries instead of reflections from Doogie’s diary. Details such as how Lahela’s best friend Steph (Emma Meisel, who effectively walks into her character’s comedic goosebumps), only visits Lahela through the second story window will trigger grins of recognition from the share of more venerable viewers without distracting the target audience.

The question with so many reboots and remakes is “If you took away the nostalgia, would there be something worth watching?” »And the answer with Doogie Kamealoha, MD is “Absolutely”.

In just two episodes sent to critics, Kang quickly established the entire Kameāloha family, including loving but demanding mother Clara (Kathleen Rose Perkins), a doctor struggling to balance being a stay-at-home parent and Lahela’s boss. at work; easier-going dad Benny (Jason Scott Lee), who runs an ice cream and shaving flower truck; his less academically inclined older brother, Kai (Matthew Sato), and his differently precocious younger brother, Brian (Wes Tian). Take Wanda’s Place from Lisa Dean Ryan – as Winnie Cooper on The good years, a prototype for my childhood favorites – is Alex Aiono’s Walter, raised by his mother and a house full of aunts and trying to figure out how to woo Lahela without being intimidated by her.

As was the case with the original series, each episode includes a very finely sketched medical storyline that parallels Lahela’s teenage struggle of the week, all linked in a vlog entry at the end. Instead of being disturbed that these episodes last longer than your normal airing half hour – 35 minutes for the pilot, 27:15 minutes for the second episode – I found myself thinking that I would happily watch 10 or 15 additional minutes per story, which surely was not the case with the padded weekly payments of Turner & Hooch.

Due to its many tracks, Doogie Kamealoha, MD is, in the most general terms, just lovely. Peyton Elizabeth Lee grew up on TV on Andi Mack, but it has little of the overly polite robotic sequence that sometimes plagues comedians who have passed through the Disney Channel juvenile factory. She’s largely expressive when comedic rhythms demand it, and she has the requisite vulnerability for the young love side of the story, as well as for times when Lahela must learn important lessons about mortality or the challenges of the medical world.

There is a great warmth to Lee and Perkins’ performances, the former conveying relaxed glee and the latter offering brief glimpses of the cutting spirit that made him stand out on Episodes. Maybe the two Lahela brothers feel a bit more sitcom than the show around them, with Brian in particular feeling a bit like a joke factor in a show that doesn’t otherwise require punchlines, but not a punchlines. excessively distracting way.

Doogie Kamealoha, MD has a lot in common with Netflix’s recent update of The babysitters club. It shamelessly addresses young viewers and treats the small traumas of adolescent life with a total seriousness that, at the same time, makes them universal. While the nostalgic elements may have been the ones that touched me the most – the opening credits, freely adapting the original show’s mix of newspaper clippings around new Hawaiian attributes – it was easy to take pleasure in the way the show deals with the struggles of adolescence and family life with often good humor, but without any irony. There’s no wink or distance to the way Doogie Kamealoha, MD approach the young romantic or family disagreements or the fate of the various patients of Lahela.

The Hawaiian setting is captured in gorgeous camera work, including a lovely series opening surf scene that manages to be pleasantly character-driven instead of just a showcase for the stuntmen. The venue is also an opportunity for a distinctive ensemble cast and small pieces of language and culture that, even when they feel broad, feel broad in the service of introducing this young, grassroots audience into. this world. Yes Doogie Kamealoha, MD were some serious FX drama about a 16-year-old doctor, I would probably think the Hawaiian portrayal was too stereotypical a hair, but in this context, it feels like an extension of the show’s welcoming attitude, much of it carried by L Lee’s seemingly ageless enthusiasm. This goes for much of the show. Of course, it could be more nuanced and serious, but being honest and open is enough.

Disney + has been aggressive and a bit savvy in mining properties that parents born between 1970 and 1985 will actually want to watch, with or without their kids, and also offering legacy sequels roughly on par with the source material. Between Doogie howser, The mighty ducks and Turner & Hooch, Doogie Kamealoha, MD has the best source material and, at first, it’s the brand’s best-designed continuation.