Duchess Camilla is the new godmother of Nigeria’s first sexual assault crisis center





Over the past five years, Camille, Duchess of Cornwall, has established herself as one of Britain’s most vocal advocates for charities that fight domestic violence. On Monday, she announced her intention to expand her work around the world by becoming the godmother of Center de Mirabel, a Nigerian charity that supports survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. I am delighted to become the sponsor of the Mirabel Center in Lagos, Camilla said in a statement. It is a truly pioneering organization, supporting victims of rape and sexual assault in their quest for healing and justice. Their vital work means that women no longer need to suffer in silence and I am deeply grateful to all of the wonderful employees and volunteers at Mirabels. Mirabel, the first reference organization for sexual assault in Nigeria, was founded in 2013 by Itoro Eze-Anaba, who has been honored by the Nigerian government for her work on behalf of women and children in August. Eze-Anaba told the Daily mail that she was looking forward to working with Camilla on the matter. It is an honor to welcome HRH the Duchess of Cornwall as the first godmother. We followed her work with charities working in the area of ​​sexual and gender-based violence and saw how passionate and committed the Duchess is in supporting survivors, she said. The current COVID-19 pandemic has further revealed the endemic nature of sexual violence. We have seen a large number of children and women report cases of sexual assault and rape. We are convinced that the support of the Duchess will make the difference. We hope that together we can empower more survivors to seek and obtain justice. Camilla was first involved in the cause in 2016, when a reception with abuse survivors moved her to tears. In the years that followed, she bonded with activists and survivors in engagements around the world, and open about his friends who have been abused. In 2020, she became the sponsor of SafeLives, a UK charity that provides resources to victims of domestic violence and helped promote their new initiative, Ask for ANI, a program that has trained pharmacists across the country to help the victims during the pandemic. Camilla last visited Nigeria in November 2018, as she accompanied Prince charles on a tour which also included visits to Ghana and Gambia. More great stories from Vanity Show Natalie Portman on Britney Spears and the Scent of Love

