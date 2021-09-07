The Corrie star’s sweet response to the Roy Cropper actor award





Julia Goulding of Coronation Street had a sweet response to her award-winning co-star. The Shona Platt actress has praised soap icon David Neilson or Roy Cropper for many viewers. The 72-year-old, who starred in the ITV soap opera for 26 years, received the award for best soap actor at the TV Choice Awards on Monday night. He faced Chris Gascoyne, another Corrie star known for playing Peter Barlow, as well as EastEnder actor Mick Carter, Danny Dyer and Bradley Johnson, who plays Vinny Dingle in Emmerdale. READ MORE: Corrie fans predict trial outcome as they have to wait even longer for verdict David’s acceptance speech saw him in Roy’s cafe unwrapping the prize. “We’re here at Coronation Street and it’s TV Choice’s Best Actor award,” he said, removing the wrapper to show off the shiny gong. “It’s very exciting,” David added as he struggled with the paper. “Look at that, eh. Well, David Neilson, Coronation Street. It’s me,” he said as he adorned his award. He then joked about keeping the prize on the cafe counter as “an encouragement to the other players when they come in to try harder,” before thanking everyone for their votes. Julia was one of the first Corrie stars to tweet, “He really is the best! It’s a one minute laugh in this cafe, I’m telling you! Congratulations.” Summer Spellman actress Harriet Bibby added, “What a joy.” The fans were also delighted. “Roy is just the dad we all want! A national treasure and I love him !! #corrie! A truly deserved award #TVChoiceAwards,” one tweeted.



Receive a weekly recap of Coronation Street news, spoilers, and fan chats delivered straight to your inbox. The newsletter will arrive in your inbox on a Friday and bring you highlights of everything we wrote about Weatherfield that week. It will include the latest action on and off the cobblestones, what you thought of the main storylines of the soap opera, and what the stars are doing away from the set. And much more ! So you will never miss a thing. To register, simply follow this link and check the box next to MEN Coronation Street. Another said: “Ahh that’s fantastic! Wish I had watched the stream now. So deserved for David #Corrie.” Sally carman was inundated with praise after also winning an award. The actress, who currently stars as Abi Franklin on the ITV soap opera, won the Best Soap Actress at the TV Choice Awards. The 40-year-old said she was “absolutely made up” to receive the award in her winning speech and said her current script was a “privilege” to be a part of. For the latest Manchester Evening News email updates, click here.

