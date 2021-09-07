Patricia Cardoso’s “Real Women Have Curves” was an iconic Latin cinema, but Hollywood left it out. Until now

Patricia Cardoso, director of “Real Women Have Curves”, pictured in Hoboken, NJ. His accomplishments are showcased in the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which will soon open. (Michael Nagle / For the Times)

Patricia Cardosos’ eyes overflow with tears and she says she might cry. Nestled in a Zoom box against the back of a white-walled office, she frowns, bites her lip and takes a deep breath before continuing her story.

I knew this film was amazing, she says of her groundbreaking 2002 film Real Women Have Curves, which won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival and became the first Latina-directed film in the National Film. Registry of the Library of Congress. . I knew I was an amazing director, but I couldn’t find a job, and I couldn’t make a living for years and years and years.

Cardoso is taking a hiatus from the New Jersey set of a pilot she directs for a major streaming platform, though she’s not yet free to say what the project is or who it is for. She says she’s been making a living as a director for about three years now, and it’s thanks to another woman of color, Ava DuVernay, who hired her to direct an episode of Queen Sugar.

If she hadn’t given me that chance, I probably wouldn’t be directing much, says Cardoso.

The statement, released as a flat statement of truth, is loaded with irony, coming from a Latina whose on-screen portrayal of a Mexican American family nearly 20 years ago challenged Hollywood Latinx stereotypes. , elevated conversations about body positivity in women and underscored the importance of cinematic portrayal of marginalized groups long before such conversations found their way into studio boardrooms.

The singular importance of Real Women Have Curves and Cardoso’s contribution to film canon have long been recognized in an exhibition in the Significant Movies and Movie Makers gallery at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which will open its doors. September 30. The Cardosos film occupies a prominent place, between Orson Welles Citizen Kane and Thelma Schoonmaker, who edited the films of Martin Scorseses for more than 50 years.

The story continues

Notably, the Real Women Have Curves vignette is the only one in the gallery that’s featured in color, with an entire wall dedicated to a close-up photograph of movie stars America Ferrera and Lupe Ontiveros, whose combative daughter-mother relationship serves emotional anchor to movies.

I wanted this to stand out as the gallery’s hero object, says Sophia Serrano, the assistant curator who led the Real Women vignette. Everything else is in black and white and sepia.

The pick is also a tender nod to Ontiveros, a beloved Latin actress who has appeared in nearly a hundred films and TV shows over her 35-year career, but has been kicked out of the show. the 2013 Oscars “In Memoriam” reel honoring important actors who have snubbed the dead. which led to protests at the headquarters of the Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences.

In Real Women Have Curves, Ontiveros plays Carmen, a seamstress in her eldest daughter’s textile factory and the martyred matriarch of a hard-working immigrant family. Her husband, Ral, played by Jorge Cervera Jr., is a gardener, and her youngest daughter, Ana, played by Ferrera, is an excellent student who gets a full scholarship to attend Columbia University. Carmen forbids Ana from going to college out of state and instead takes her to work at the factory.

The film’s most memorable moment comes on a sweltering afternoon when Ana, working on a hot iron, takes off her shirt in the factory. The other workers follow suit, and soon the women happily compare stretch marks and cellulite while Carmen is seething.

This moment in this movie is more crucial for some people than Citizen Kane ever will be, says Deputy Curator Dara Jaffe. It’s all about perspective.

Jaffe notes that when curators decided which people and films to include in the Meaningful Films and Film Makers gallery, we were constantly asking the question: meaningful to whom? Because that answer will vary a lot, and we wanted to make sure we represented as many groups as possible.

That’s certainly important to Cardoso, whose eyes light up when she talks about donating the film’s script notes, casting calls, storyboards, production footage, location photos and design drawings. at the Academy’s Margaret Herrick Library as part of the Patricia Cardoso Papers. This will make his work a public resource and allow curators to resurface it in future exhibitions.

It’s incredibly powerful, says Cardoso of his role in the museum. It’s so important for our community to grow seeing images of people like them to have role models. It’s so damaging not to see yourself with dignity and respect.

Cardoso believed that there was something wrong with her during the 15+ years she couldn’t find work as a director. She lived on the brink of the abyss from day to day, month to month, fearing to lose her home. When her son was a Cub and the troop went to a homeless shelter in Santa Monica to distribute food, she remembers looking around and thinking: If the worst were to get worse, this is where I would be, and that’s okay.

But then she started talking to other female directors and realized that they had all been through the same thing.

And we had all internalized it, says Cardoso. We thought it was our fault and it wasn’t good enough.

She finally took her many prizes out of her garage and placed them on shelves in her house. She also pinned a pie chart on her bulletin board that showed the very thin slice of female directors in the business and the decreasing number of women of color in that role.

She surrounded herself with memories of her reality-checking talent to remind herself that you’re good at it. It’s just that the world is not a fair place yet.

The sentiment is shared by co-writer Josefina Lpez, who wrote the play the film is based on. After the success of Real Women, she said, she mistakenly thought, Oh, wow, I’m probably going to have a career now.

“You would think I would have had another movie made. And no, it didn’t happen because this movie was made by an independent producer outside of the Hollywood system.… So this movie was not made. thanks to Hollywood. “

The world Cardoso portrays in Real Women Have Curves is not a fair place either, but the hardships he unearths are lovingly illuminated, thanks to the help of extraordinary women, including production designer Brigitte Broch (Amores Perros ) and producer Effie Brown.

Boyle Heights, often shown on screen as an impoverished enclave of LA filled with violence and gangs, was instead revealed as a community of hard-working families, filled with colorful murals, mouthwatering food, and infectious music. Cardoso imbued the decors with warmth and color by painting Anas’ house pink and adding brightly colored flowers and greenery to the courtyard. When filming the wealthy homes of West LA, she used cool gray and blue.

Cardoso grew up in Colombia, where she obtained an undergraduate degree in anthropology. She moved to LA to study at UCLA, where she studied film. When she started working on Real Women, which was HBO Films’ first national release, she spent six months exploring Boyle Heights on a daily basis.

Director Patricia Cardoso. Her film “Real women have curves” will be part of an exhibition at the gallery of the new museum of the Academy of cinema. (Michael Nagle / For the Times)

I was aware that we as Latinx were not represented in our full experiences, says Cardoso. And in East LA, I’ve always seen beauty.

When interviewing directors of photography, one candidate said he wanted to make sure the textile factory looked like a dangerous sweatshop. She didn’t call him back. The team she eventually hired saw the same beauty as Cardoso in the ebb and flow of life in the neighborhood and the dignity of work to which its residents are committed.

The wire fences overgrown with flowers! exclaims Cardoso. For me it’s beautiful!

Cardoso’s understanding of cultural nuance and her desire to uplift marginalized groups naturally led her from anthropology to cinema. She ultimately chose to pursue the latter because she wanted the widest possible audience. After more than a decade of heartache and frustration, she is finally on the path to recognizing that goal.

I’m an artist, but I don’t think I’m for a small group of people, she says. No, I want the whole world to see my stories.

Times editor Julia Barajas contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.