Allu Arjun takes the quiz Which Mallu actor are you on Instagram. Can you guess

Allu Arjun is currently filming for his next film, Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. But that doesn’t stop her from trying out some fun filters on Instagram. On September 6, he took to his Instagram stories to try out the “Which Mallu Actor Are You?” »Quiz. He was quite curious to see the result and added the sticker that said “Curious”. The Instagram filter indicated that the Sarrainodu actor is Kunchako Boban.

ALLU ARJUN ANSWERS A NEW QUIZ ON INSTAGRAM

Allu Arjun has been shooting for Pushpa by director Sukumar for a year. The film will be released in two parts. The first part titled Pushpa – The Rise will adorn theaters in several languages ​​at Christmas 2021.

On September 6, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram Stories to share a hilarious video of him trying a filter on the app. He used the “Which mall actor are you?” filter and was quite curious to see the answer. The filter showed the photo of Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban.

Here is the video:

Allu Arjun posted the video on Twitter and wrote, “Fun Stuff (sic),” with a black heart-shaped emoji.

Here is the post:

ON THE WORKING FRONT

Allu Arjun was last seen in director Trivikram Srinivas’ Ala Vaikuntapurramloo in 2020. The film hit theaters and was loved by critics and audiences alike. The actor is delighted with his upcoming release, Pushpa, with Sukumar.

On the work side, Allu Arjun signed a film with each Venu Sriram and Koratala Siva. He is also in talks with AR Murugadoss and KGF director Prashanth Neel.

