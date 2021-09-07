Entertainment
5 real inspirations – The Hollywood Reporter
When Impeachment: American Crime Story debuts on September 7, it won’t be light on the power of the stars.
As is often the case on television Ryan Murphy, the producer has garnished his latest FX series with an array of familiar faces, including some from the Murphy universe (Sarah Paulson, Judith Light); some of them are new (Beanie Feldstein, Clive Owen).
Paulson was first cast as Linda Tripp, with Feldstein called in to play Monica Lewinsky soon after. Neither actress needed much arm twisting; Paulson calls Sarah Burgess’ pilot script “one of the best she’s ever read”; and Feldstein heard the names of Murphy and Paulson and said that she “couldn’t say yes fast enough”.
Still others, including Owen and Cobie Smulders, who plays controversial Conservative expert Ann Coulter, needed more coaxing. “We had to convince Cobie to audition,” recalls producer Brad Simpson. “She was like, ‘I don’t know, especially with Trump and all,’ and we went to see her husband [Taran Killam,] who was playing Paula Jones’ husband, on set and we were like, “Please convince her. We promise you it’s gonna be good. And she’s awesome in the role.
THR met with producers and stars to learn more about the casting process for the season’s biggest stars.
Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky
Throughout production, Feldstein – who relied on wigs and underwear but no prosthetics – carried in her backpack Lewinsky’s authorized biography in the late 1990s: In what she considered to be defining characteristics of his character at this age: “a kind of radiant and warm positivity and a hope”. Lewinsky, with whom Feldstein often texted, also shared with her the music she listened to during this time. on the tray.
Clive Owen as Bill Clinton
Landing their Clinton took longer than expected, but they didn’t want a Saturday Night Live impersonation of him. Owen, they collectively believed, had the chops, physique, and charisma they were looking for. Still, he would need to be convinced, and only in part because he felt he didn’t or didn’t look like the former president. Once Owen entered, however, he said, “I asked what actual archive footage they expected to see on the show and immediately began to recreate what Bill had done so faithfully and precisely. as possible.” On set, he often worked closely with an accent coach or listened to Clinton read his bio or give a speech through his headphones. Prosthetics also helped.
Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp
Early on, Paulson tested a face full of prosthetics for the role of Tripp, “like you couldn’t see me in there at all,” she says. In the end, “they decided, ‘We have chosen you to bring something of yourselves to this interpretation, let’s not hide from you.’ “So Paulson set out to gain what amounted to 30 pounds for the role, although she had to rely on prosthetics, especially around her nose, and padding for her shoulders.” The rest, it’s my body, ”says the actress, who calls the role“ one of the great roles I’ll probably ever be able to play. ”Paulson also worked with a dialect teacher and, for the first time in her career, a movement coach. “I know all these geniuses on The crown I’ve been doing this since its inception, ”she says,“ but I’ve never done this before and it was amazing.
Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton
The former first lady was among the last big roles to be cast and, barring a glimpse here or there, she’s barely in the first six episodes of 10. ”For Edie, she really respects Hillary Clinton, and she’s brought in a lot. from that to the role, “said Simpson.” But it’s a really big weight when you play a real person, and so every actor had their concerns. “(Out of respect, Chelsea Clinton is not a character on the show. .)
Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones
Ashford is no stranger to the American crime story franchise, having appeared in season two (The assassination of Gianni Versace). Still, she needed to audition to play Jones, a much bigger role and a potentially decisive role for the actress. “We put her on tape very early on,” Simpson says, “and instantly she was Paula.” Nonetheless, Ashford began to work with a dialect trainer and also relied on prosthetics.
A version of this story first appeared in the August 25 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
