Minnie Driver: Running away from grief only makes it worse | Hollywood





Losing a parent is never an easy situation to overcome. But, Hollywood actress Minnie Driver isn’t trying to run away from the grief of losing her mother, because she believes hiding it only makes things worse. There are no rules for grieving. I think finding rituals around grieving is really important, something that works for you. Like I’m going to swim. I lost someone recently, and I’m swimming, and she’s going to swim with me, Driver shares, referring to her mother and designer Gaynor Churchward, who passed away in March of this year. The 51-year-old continues, I smell her and I feel better when I step out of the ocean. That’s why I think having a ritual around mourning is important. It is a process. Trying to hide it or run away from it doesn’t work. It only makes you feel worse. Finding a way to live with it in your life is very important. This is the aspect that drew Driver to the role of a widowed doctor in the second season of the anthology. Modern love, as he captures her trip trying to cope after the death of her husband. It’s a true story. It’s a beautiful story of heartache and love and how there are things we have to let go. She found her way to deal with grief by being in the car that belonged to her husband, where she went to find him, talk to him and just be with him, admits the actor, who rose to fame when she played games. sides of Matt Damon in Goodwill hunting (1997). Thinking back to the lessons she learned during the pandemic, the Oscar nominated artist said: It made me appreciate what is really important. I realized how many distractions I had in my life and how much noise there was always. Suddenly everything became very focused. I realized that it really was just my family, my creativity, and a few friends. As long as I can really invest in these things, I feel like I’m coming out of the pandemic stronger than before, adds the British-born actor. Looking forward to future endeavors, Driver is pleased that conversations are starting around gender equality in the industry. As long as we had these conversations, moved on. It feels like it’s an icy pace. But a little change is better than no change at all, concludes the actor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/hollywood/minnie-driver-running-away-from-grief-only-makes-it-worse-101631032796085.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos