Netflix and Hulu clinch Nevada tax victory – The Hollywood Reporter





Netflix and Hulu convinced a federal judge that they are more than just video service providers. That’s important because a ruling on Friday will allow Netflix and Hulu to dodge a lawsuit demanding that streamers pay the kind of fees imposed on cable operators. The lawsuit originated in the city of Reno, Nevada, and is one of two dozen lawsuits filed across the country over franchise fees. Towns and cities once received part of the revenue from the cable companies who had to dig the ground and lay their lines. In the era of cord cuts, however, the question arises as to whether local municipalities can charge fees on the services that now power movies and TV shows for citizens. It involves a complicated analysis on everything from the First Amendment to the Internet Tax Freedom Act, a federal law designed to prevent local taxes on e-commerce. So far, Netflix and Hulu have suffered a losing streak in court, but no definitive defeat. Against this backdrop, a new ruling from a Nevada federal court ruled to dismiss the putative class action lawsuit filed by Reno. United States District Court Judge Miranda Du examines how, in 2007, the Nevada state legislature changed the regulatory structure for video service providers. The goal was some compliance on franchise fees in the state. Under the revised law, local governments were allowed to require video service providers to pay a fee, but there was an exception for “[a]any video content provided solely as part of and through a service that allows users to access content, information, e-mail or other services offered through the public Internet. The City of Reno argued that Netflix and Hulu do not offer video service “as part” of a larger service. (Netflix does not offer an email service, for example.) Additionally, the city argued that since these were paid services, the content of the defect did not come “via the public Internet.” . Du J. rejected this reading of the law. “The individual films and individual television programs provided by the defendants are each part of their library of video content and therefore ‘part’ of a service, not the ‘entire’ service,” she writes. “The Applicant’s argument suggests that the Court read ‘all’ like ‘all’ video content, but it is just not statutory language, and the Court refuses to read it as such. As such, the Applicant’s argument that the defendants’ video content is “all” and not “part” of the services provided, and therefore not excluded, does not persuade the Court to agree that the defendants are video service providers. “ In other words, video on demand is not treated like cable TV, and when it comes to “the public Internet” the judge agrees with Netflix’s analogy that “the Public parks are for the use and benefit of all, and simply requiring an individual to pay an entrance fee for access to the park does not make it less – or not – “public”. The judge grants a motion for a dismissal, also adding that the law only allows a prosecution by the Attorney General of Nevada; not a private right of action where a town like Reno could claim the underpayment of fees. Here is the full decision.

