Hollywood struggles with accents in Branaghs Belfast | Movies

Kenneth Branagh’s new autobiographical film Belfast is expected to Oscar glory, but his hometown won’t be happy if it’s in the foreign language category.

Hollywood critics who have praised the films’ storytelling and acting complain that Northern Irish accents are difficult to understand and require subtitles.

One reviewer said that Branaghs’ move to England as a boy spared him stress and set him on the path to film success.

This week’s comments sparked outrage and outrage in Northern Ireland.

Our accents, no matter how strong or pronounced, need not be ashamed. They are part of us; they tell the story where they came from, said the Belfast Telegraph. Dressing up the accent or slowing down the speech just to make it easier for American audiences to understand would have been an insult to the people her film, Belfast, seeks to portray.

Ewen Glass, a screenwriter from County Antrim, told the newspaper that Branagh was loyal to his family’s working-class origins.

Translating such a personal story using more bourgeois or upscale accents would have been a huge disservice. Hollywood isn’t familiar with worker accents, but it should be. He’s exposed to a lot of different accents and I dare say he would quite easily understand a chic Irish accent.

The film didn’t need subtitles, Glass said. Five minutes later, you feel an accent no matter where it is from. It is about being ready to embark and to commit.

The film, which stars Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Ciarn Hinds and Caitrona Balfe, portrays the Branagh family at the dawn of the Troubles in 1969. Jude Hill stars as nine-year-old Branagh, who observes the explosion of violence and families dying over whether to move to England. Shot in black and white, he had been compared to Oscar winner Roma.

Young Hill is a wonderful camera subject. Sadly, he also speaks in a rich Irish brogue which is not always easy for American ears to understand. Some of the other actors are also difficult to understand. It’s a movie that would definitely benefit from subtitles, said the Hollywood Reporter.

Examiner of Variety said he didn’t realize Branagh, who played Henry V, Hercule Poirot and Laurence Olivier, was from Northern Ireland. Maybe that’s because his family came out and moved to Reading, England when he was nine, just as the Troubles were boiling, which spared him the accent and what could have been. be an untimely end.

Willie Drennan, a Scottish folk musician from Ulster from County Antrim, said he learned to modulate his mid-Ulster accent and idioms while living in Canada and the United States. I quickly realized that I had to change the way I spoke. I found myself repeating my sentences a lot and clarifying things in standard English.

Drennan once angered a Canadian by calling your man’s neighbor there, which she interpreted as an allegation that she was having an affair with him. Her face turned bright red and she told me in no uncertain terms that John on the road was not her man.

The clip for Branaghs’ film, due out later this year, suggested a fairly tame version of Belfast accents and speech patterns, Drennan said.

Movies and TV shows with overtones from other parts of Ireland, such as Normal People (Sligo), The Young Offenders (Cork) and Derry Girls, have also drawn calls for subtitles. Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle’s Derry-American hybrid accent resulted in captions when she appeared as a guest judge on Americas Next Top Model.

The directors of the 1996 film Trainspotting, about Scottish drug addicts, briefly considered adding subtitles for its US release.