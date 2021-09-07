Entertainment
Music for “Black Panther” to be performed at Hollywood Bowl
“Black Panther” was an international cultural phenomenon, and the Oscar-winning score of the film Marvel, by Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson, was equally exciting for its unique blend of African influences, traditional orchestral and modern production techniques.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday (September 10 to 12), this music will be performed live by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Senegalese singer Baaba Maal and an ensemble of African drummers at the Hollywood Bowl.
The experience will be “an emotional roller coaster,” Göransson concedes, especially given the death last year of star Chadwick Boseman, who is onscreen most of the time as T’Challa, the Wakandan monarch. who doubles as the Black Panther superhero.
Göransson had been urging Disney and Marvel to undertake this for some time, and when the Philharmonic Orchestra agreed several months ago, “I was delighted,” he says. “What was most important to me was that we had the right players to play this. We have the best orchestra in the world, now let’s go get the African musicians who played on the score.
And they did. Baaba Maal – whose voice is heard at critical moments in the score, including the introduction of Wakanda – arrived from Senegal. Massamba Diop, the master tama (speaking drum) will perform; and Magatte Saw will lead a group of six sabar drummers in the score. The whole thing played on the original recording and, says Göransson, “seeing the energy between them and the orchestra is going to be magical.”
There is about two hours of music in the 134 minute film, so the musicians on stage will be playing most of the time. The choral elements of the score and the musical production parts will be played from the original tracks, while the orchestra and soloists will perform live under the baton of Thomas Wilkins, principal conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.
Göransson, who will be in the audience for the weekend performances, said the film “has been such a big part of my life, not just my music or my career. I was so committed, personally and musically, that I moved on to another stage in my life. So, come back to that now, revisit that, it’s going to be heavy. “
The composer, a longtime collaborator with “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler (dating back to their student days at the University of Southern California), spent a month in West Africa researching music. of the movie. He accompanies Maal on tour, records his vocal performances in Senegal and discovers the different styles of African percussion which he integrates into the score (the rest being recorded in London).
Maal last played at the Bowl in 2010.
The orchestra is also expected to perform the title track “All the Stars”, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Song for performers Kendrick Lamar and SZA and co-authors Sounwave and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.
Göransson, who is currently finishing his score for the Disney-Pixar film “Turning Red”, says he will compose the score for “Black Panther II: Wakanda Forever”, which Coogler has started filming. “I’m starting conceptual ideas and having conversations with Ryan,” he says.
As for the original “Black Panther”, the composer says he has not seen the film “since Chadwick’s tragic death last year, so it will be an emotional time.
For tickets and information, go to Hollywood Bowl website.
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2021/artisans/news/black-panther-score-hollywood-bowl-1235057552/
