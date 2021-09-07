List of nominations for the Hollywood Global Film Festival 2021





Jose beltran; (Member of the board of directors of Nosotros) (https://nosotrosorg.com/) “One of the main goals of our organization is to open the doors of opportunity, not only to Latinos but to other minorities and ethnic groups, which are professional filmmakers, writers, actors and individuals. behind the camera I think the Hollywood Global Film Festival is in line with our vision because they don’t just talk but also walk, actually giving these awards to minorities and other ethnic groups. ”

“Monstro” (Cholo Zombies), leads the pack with 9 nominations, followed by “Exodus Of The Prodigal Son” with 8 nominations. Both films also got top marks for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay. Director of “The Exodus of the Prodigal Son” Andy Rodriguez, says he is proud to have the nominee for best actor Eric roberts in his film. Main actor Vince romo is also in the running for the best actor nominee “Monstro”. Maryanne Lai, Founder, President and CEO helped kick off this year’s festivities by welcoming famous friends and guests. Lai: “The purpose and purpose of the Hollywood Global Film Festival is love. We don’t have a different language. We only have one language: love.” Lai was joined on stage along with other co-hosts: Tom lai “The president of the HGFF”, and Robert Friend (2020 Hall of Fame Inductee Class with Actor Danny trejo). This year’s festival includes the introduction of the 2021/2022 Hollywood World Film Festival pageant team, making their first public appearance with delegates representing United States, Ireland, India, China, Trinity, Vietnam, and United Kingdom. Members of the pageantry team will compete for “Teen Global Film Princess”, “Miss Global Film Queen” and “Mrs. Global Film Queen”. They also modeled on stage new dresses from Aspeed Design Corporation (Gloria juhn) for the fashion segment of the salon. These delegates were the official holders of the HGFF trophy and certificate at award ceremonies honoring famous friends in the music industry, film and television actors, including this year’s inductees as members. of the Hall of Fame. Best Music Producer 2021: David Longoria (winner of multiple Grammy Awards) (http://www.davidlongoria.com/) .2021 Best Action Director: Art Camacho, recognized by Alain horn for its achievement, CEO of Disney Studios, (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0131064/). Favorite Icon of 2021: Patrick kilpatrick acclaimed actor (“Minority Report”) and he is also running for 2021 Governor of California (https://www.kilpatrickforgovernor.com/). Thespian Prize 2021: Robert Friend (“Bad President” co-starred with comedian Eddie griffin), for his fifty years and more in film, television and theater (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0024839/). Best Fashion Designer 2021, Gloria juhn (Aspeed Design Corporation) (https://www.aspeedusa.com/). 2021 Best late night talk show of 2021: Mirna Velasco (“The Mirna Velasco Show”). Best New Series 2021: Harley wallen for “Tale Of Tails”, with Harley wallen, white white, and Birch Yan. Also recognized and inducted as 2021 Hall of Fame members:

Justin shenkarow (“Bad President” and won the Emmys and Golden Globes for “Picket Fences” Vicky will counter (To explain)

Vince romo (“Monster”)

Adrien barron (“Hip Hop Artist, Music Producer and Actor), CEO of B Records The event has musical performances by:

Jesaiah (“American Idol”)

Adrien barron with Miss Karissa B (Rap Artist)

Amoraa (“The musical label of Trejo”)

Twixxy (“Trejo’s Music Label”)

Elmer Cortez (“Award-winning Salvadoran-American singer and songwriter”)

Vince romo (“Rapper”) This event took place on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Tong Tak House located at 1271 South Baldwin Avenue in Arcadia, California. The celebrities present are:

Lisa Langlois (“Class of 1984”, “The batter’s wife”); Said Faraj (“Green Zone”); Sarah landon and the “Paranormal Hour” and the “5th Passenger”; Anthony Citric Campos (“GhettoBusters”, “Idiocracy”); Deana molle‘(“GhettoBusters”); Ricky montes (“GhettoBusters”), Dawna lee heising (“Bad President”); Blanca Samperio (“Under fire”); Liane Mendoza (“The proud family”, “The L word”); Armin Nasseri (Central Authority); Charyse Monet (Ginger, Exodus of the Prodigal Son); Fawn quinones (former Soul Train dancer and executive producer of the new Fox show “Train”); Irish Grinstead (Singer of group 702); Jonathan ruggiero (film producer); Kristin west (Central Authority and Horror Talk host); Patrick Faucette (Tyler perry the haves and have-nots); Lizette Santiago (The Ol ‘Timey Spectral Hour television series); Mario bryant (Fox TV I can see your voice); Gray current (Betty white Off Their Rockers, Shameless, The Rich and the Ruthless); Sheldon bailey (Animal Kingdom, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Shameless); Taja V. Simpson (Tyler perry oval); Tiffany mcnulty (A divided house); Vincent ward (Walking Dead), delegates for Teen Global Film Princess, Miss / Mrs. World queen of cinema (Zhao crystal, Rosalynda Goodlife-Hall, Crystal Lynn Privett, Trey Fog, Adriana mcfarland, J-Len Edmund, Ye Yong Qing, Lily feng, Maya dholakia, Lily wong, and Jennifer zhu), Miss Asia United States, Miss Teen Asia United States, Ms. Asia United States, and Justin Goodlife-Hall (Damien lilard Musical clip).

The nominees for this year’s Hollywood Global Film Festival films were announced on August 29, 2021 by members of the HGFF Hall of Fame. At 24 October 2021 at the Hilton Los Angeles /St. Gabriel, nominees from over 50 countries who participated in this year’s film festival can find themselves on the red carpet with this year’s “Lifetime Achievement for Film”, Best Actress Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner for “Anna” (1987), SALLY KIRKLAND (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000476/) will be honored that evening by members of the Hollywood Global Film Festival Hall of Fame for her outstanding contribution to the film industry and her activism to advocate for women injured by breast implants. On the catwalk, HGFF nominees and celebrities will have another surprise from the actress, singer-songwriter and songwriter, Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, BAFTA Award, Golden Globes, Grammy nominee and winner of the National Board of Review for that of Robert Altman “Nashville“(1975) Ronee blakley (https://variety.com/2020/music/news/ronee-blakley-new-album-atom-bomb-baby-1234852094/). Blakley will be honored that evening with a “Lifetime Achievement in Music and Film”. She is also a racial equality activist, “that people must unite to erase the inequalities that plague our civilization, so that there is no longer a need for protest songs. And so that in 45 years, everyone will be free and equal, looking back. those days of struggle with wonder and disbelief. “ BEST FILM “Daring path” “Exodus of the Prodigal Son” “Here and there” “At the heart of the machine” “Monster” BEST ACTOR Eric roberts, “Exodus of the Prodigal Son” Vince romo, “Monster” BEST ACTRESS Baylee curran, “Exodus of the Prodigal Son” Aisha Sanudi, “The Year of Our Lord” Gracie piper, “Ruins” BEST DIRECTOR Robert Friend, “I am Doctor Chastain” Hemantkumar Mahal, “Kaali maati“ Marc Newman, “Monster” Andy Rodriguez, “Exodus of the Prodigal Son” Tim searfoss, “Break all the chains” BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY “A dialogue with Pandora” “Contusion” “Exodus of the Prodigal Son” “Monster” “The voices” “Waves washing the shore”

“The year of our Lord” BEST STORY “Backhand blow” “Exodus of the Prodigal Son” “Companion fantasy between humans and inanimate” “Mum has a demon” “Monster” BEST MUSICAL FILM “Awakening” “Companion fantasy between humans and inanimate” “Golden Lotus” “Grand Cancan” “The Peaceful Revolution” BEST SHORT FILM

“The elephant dress” “I am Doctor Chastain” “The Legend of Sombrern” “U.S. against them” “Violence please” BEST DOCUMENTARY “Built land” “Film-Wen” “Kiss the ground” “Great White Encounters” “The Revolution Generation” BEST FAMILY FILM “Dive” “The fear of stealing” “Old sock” “Life is good together” “Saint George and the Dragon” BEST MUSICAL VIDEO “Anomic” “The nights of the black city” “Invincible” Matat today (See you later) BEST PERIOD AND HISTORICAL FILM “A midnight flight” “Dandy legs” “Earth is home” “Ink and Pen” “The story of the Viper virus in the making” BEST EXPERIMENTAL FILM “Cellfie” “Dive” “Fragmented interpretations” “Ruins” “Spirit” BEST SOCIALLY CONSCIOUS OR ENVIRONMENTAL FILM “Dissonance” “808” “The Revolution Generation” “shepherd of the seas” “Redux from yesterday to tomorrow” BEST STUDENT FILM “Bart’s revenge” “Heart class” “Lip Reader: Detective Game” “Magician: Detective Game” “Saint George and the Dragon” BEST HORROR FILM “Monster” “Necroman” BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY “Dance with the rainbow” “Exodus of the Prodigal Son” “The monster” “The human condition” “Monster” “Raison” BEST FILM EDIT “David” “Dissonance” “Exodus of the Prodigal Son” “Monster” “In one of the streets of this city” “Raison” “Violence please” BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING “In one of the streets of this city” “Monster” “Sunset in winter” “Violence please” “The waltz of time” #HGFFF

# 2021HGFF

#HollywoodGlobalFilmFestival More information: 24 October 2021 Prize giving, screening, show and dinner

E-mail: [email protected] SOURCE Hollywood Global Film Festival Inc.

