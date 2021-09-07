Asha Bhosle turns 89: Top 5 iconic songs from the Queen of Bollywood melody | People News





New Delhi: Legendary singer, Asha Bhosle is always green with her grace and sparkling voice. Often referred to as Ashaji or Asha Tai in the industry, she celebrates her birthday on September 8th. One of the most beloved and respected playback singers in Indian cinema, Asha Bhosle began her career in 1943. She has sung in playback for over a thousand Bollywood films. She has received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, the IIFA Lifetime Achievement Award, and the National Award, among others. The singer was officially declared by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in the history of music, in 2011. She also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Prize in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. On her birthday today, we’re taking a look at some of her best classic Bollywood chartbusters. Abhi na jaao chhod kar: “Abhi na jaao chhodkar”, one of the most melodious and heartfelt songs sung by Asha Bhosle with Mohammad Rafi, is a super hit. This brilliant track is taken from the movie ‘Hum Dono’ and has not lost its popularity to this day. To Aankhon Ki Masti Ke: Beautiful track, ‘In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke’ starring evergreen beauty Rekha has become a rage. Sung by none other than Asha Bhosle, the song is taken from the cult film “Umrao Jaan” released in 1981. Ashaji won the National Film Award for Best Playback Singer for this song. Dum Maro Dum: It is one of the everlasting songs, because we could often hear the present generation hum it too. A lot of remixes came out of the original version sung by Asha Bhosle. ‘Dum Maro Dum’ is from the movie ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ starring Zeenat Aman. Aao Huzoor Tumko Sitaaron Mein: One of the most sparkling songs sung by Asha Bhosle’s sweet voice, ‘Aao Huzoor Tumko Sitaaron Mein’ topped the charts. The song is taken from the film ‘Kismat’ released in 1968. This brilliant song was composed by the very famous musical director OP Nayyar. Parde Mein Rehne Do: ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ is from the movie ‘Shikar’ starring Dharmendra, Asha Parekh and Sanjeev Kumar. Sung by Asha Bhosle, this song became a huge success. Ashaji also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Reading Singer for this song.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/people/asha-bhosle-turns-89-top-5-iconic-songs-of-bollywood-melody-queen-2392074.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos