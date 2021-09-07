Hooray for Hollywood: MGM Talk by Local Expert Launches Morristown & Township Library Film Series, September 22





Back by popular demand, Morristown author and entertainment historian John kenrick will present a monthly series of Zoom talks on iconic Hollywood characters and films: Louis B. Mayer, Judy Garland, The Wizard of Oz and Sing in the rain. Hosted by the Morristown and Morris Township Library, online presentations begin at 7 p.m. on all four Wednesdays through December 2021. From Morristown and Township Library: Our speaker:John Kenrick has worked in theater at all levels, from amateur to Broadway, and has been the personal assistant to six Tony Award-winning producers, including the team behind the original production ofTo rent. He has taught musical theater at NYU’s Steinhardt School, New School University, and Philadelphias University of the Arts. He has appeared on NPR, The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal and Newsday, as well as PBS, A & E’sBiography, BBC TV and The Travel Channel among others. He is the creator of the popular websiteMusicals101.com, and his books include Musical theater: a story, which has just received a new 10th anniversary editionJohn didn’t just make me laugh, he made me take care of myself. September 22 Metro Goldwyn Mayer: Hollywoods Tiffany Studio Lights! Camera! Action! In the heyday of Hollywood studios, no other matched MGM’s dazzling reputation or profitability. How did Louis B. Mayer and the thousands of employees he called his family (but sometimes treated like serfs) make so many successful films? Morristown author and entertainment historian JohnKenrick kicks off our fall series with an eye-opening multimedia talk covering the glorious rise and sad fall of the studio that had more stars than there are in the skies. October 27 – Judy Garland: The Things You Dare To Dream In vaudeville from the age of 2, at 17, she conquered the hearts of the world byThe Wizard of Oz, becoming MGM’s top musical star – and at the age of 28, he was cast aside as was. With compelling behind-the-scenes stories and gripping video clips of Garland in action, Morristown author and entertainment historian JohnKenrick explains how these powerful performers, emotional and chemical demons have made him oscillate between triumphs and professional tragedies. and personal. A frank but loving celebration of legendary talent. November 10 –sing in the rain: What a glorious feeling When acclaimed MGM songwriter and producer Arthur Freed set out to create a film that cataloged his hit songs, he wisely gave the project to a dream team. In this joyful multimedia talk, Morristown author and entertainment historian JohnKenrick takes us behind the scenes of director Stanly Donen, dance star Gene Kelly and screenwriters Betty Comden and Adolph Green make up a film that many are calling the greatest original musical of all time. (Please note: Unless it rains that night, no umbrellas are required.) December 15 –The Wizard of Oz: Production MGM # 1060 When studio director Louis B. Mayer wanted to eclipse the Disney blockbusterWhite as snow, studio songwriter Arthur Freed suggested filming L. Frank Baums’ popular children’s story. Morristown author and entertainment historian JohnKenrick uses compelling production anecdotes and rarely seen music videos to show how the unparalleled creative talents of Freed and MGM produced not only a blockbuster film, but a well-known movie classic. love. How did this Emerald City horse change color? And who came up with the idea for these iconic ruby ​​slippers?

