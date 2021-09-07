Salman Khan files court case against Selmon Bhai, video game allegedly based on his hit-and-run case | Bollywood

Actor Salman Khan has taken a civil court in Mumbai against a video game called Selmon Bhai, which is believed to be based on the actor’s 2002 hit and run case. The court ordered a temporary restriction on access to the Game.

According to a PTI report, the court prevented the game’s creators, Parody Studios Pvt Ltd and its administrators from broadcasting, launching, relaunching and recreating the game or any other content relating to the actor.

The court also ordered the creators to immediately remove / block / disable access to the game from the Google Play Store and all other platforms. “Looking at the game and its footage, it at first glance matches the identity of the complainant (Khan) and the hit-and-run case related to the complainant,” the court said. He further stated that Salman never gave his consent for the match.

He added that Salman’s image was tarnished by the game. “When the complainant has not given his consent for the development of the game, which is very similar to his identity and the case against him, his right to privacy is certainly deprived and his image is also tarnished”, said the order.

Salman Khan filed a lawsuit last month against the game’s developers, claiming the name and images displayed in the game appeared to be his cartoonish version. The app claimed that the Selmon Bhoi game is phonetically the same as Salman’s popular name among its fans, Salman Bhai.

The Bombay High Court in 2015 acquitted Salman of all charges in the 2002 hit-and-run case.

Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe with Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film got a direct digital release and was heavily criticized by critics. Its next release will be Antim, the first poster of which was shared on Tuesday. He plays with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the film.