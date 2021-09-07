Penn National opens Hollywood Casino Morgantown Career Center – Reading Eagle





Penn National Gaming Inc. said on Tuesday he had opened a career center and was accepting applications for around 375 new positions at Hollywood Casino Morgantown, which is slated to open by the end of 2021, pending usual regulatory approvals. The career center is located at the Holiday Inn Morgantown, 6170 Morgantown Road. Additionally, the company has announced that it will be hosting a number of open house hiring events for table game dealers over the next two weeks at the Career Center. We are delighted to begin accepting applications for our new property from residents of Berks, Lancaster and Montgomery counties, as well as other neighboring communities, said Erin Chamberlin, senior vice president of regional operations at Penn National, in a statement. communicated. We look forward to interviewing candidates for the wide range of jobs that will support our grand opening slated for later this year. The career center at Holiday Inn Morgantown will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with hours of operation expected to expand in the near future. Hiring events for table game dealers are scheduled for Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday from 9 a.m. to noon; Sept. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and, September 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Full-time and part-time opportunities will be available, and same-day job postings will be made to qualified applicants. The school for table game dealers is scheduled to start in late September and is free to those who accept job offers from the company, pending regulatory approval. Positions will also be available in Casino Operations, Food and Beverage, Security and Surveillance, Human Resources, Marketing and more, with competitive salary, benefits and up to $ 1,500 in bonuses. login for new team members. Interested candidates can find out more or apply in person at the career center or online at https://www.pngaming.com/careers by clicking on Search All Jobs and selecting Hollywood Casino Morgantown from the drop-down list in the property list. The development of Hollywood Casino Morgantown represents an overall investment of approximately $ 111 million, including license fees. The approximately 80,000 square foot facility will include approximately 750 slot machines and 30 table games, a Barstool Sportsbook and race book, as well as exciting food and beverage options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.readingeagle.com/2021/09/07/penn-national-opens-hollywood-casino-morgantown-career-center The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos