Bollywood stars helped Ronit Roy’s security agency financially during lockdown





We all know Ronit Roy is a good artist and also a businessman, a lesser known fact. Ronit runs his own security agency which provides security for Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and many others. But recently Ronit Roy had confided that due to the confinement, the financial situation of his agency had become very bad.

Ronit Roy had revealed in one of his interviews that his job had stopped after confinement due to Corona. Due to which he had to face many problems. But at the same time, Ronit Roy also said he had many star clients in Bollywood, who helped him in this difficult time and donated money for his safety on time. He also said he had not received any calls from some stars to stop the service. Ronit Roy recently said in a media interaction that there were many stars including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Amitabh Bachchan who had never called him to stop the service. Ronit said: “I suspected that everything had come to a halt during the lockdown and my boys were sitting in the house. The office workers of these stars will call me and tell me we sent the money. But will not send the invoice further until everything is reopened. “

Ronit Roy said that I was only worried that if the celebrity service stopped, then my employees would be unemployed. but that did not happen. Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar are such stars who did not stop their service even in this difficult time and transferred money to me without asking for invoice information.

Ronit Roy said: “100 people who work with me are under contract. During this time, the mother’s health was not good. At that time, someone’s wife was pregnant and someone’s child was one month old. Someone had to pay the IME for their house. I withdrew my savings at that time. When friends read about my financial situation, they came to help me. Ronit Roy added: “I cannot leave any employee working in my security agency alone. I cannot put a price on the good wishes I received from my employee. Ronit will also be seen in a web series named Candy which is posted on Voot and will be joined by Richa Chadha.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.womansera.com/bollywood-stars-helped-ronit-roys-security-agency-financially-during-lockdown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos