Benedict Cumberbatch weighs in on straight actors in gay roles ahead of “Power of the Dog” release

Cumberbatch, who is married to a woman, told the Telluride Film Festival his casting “was not done without thought,” as reported IndieWire

“One of the attractions of the job was the idea that in this world, with this specific character, there were a lot of private things, hidden in plain sight,” he said at the festival, where the film took place. been screened.

Cumberbatch plays Phil in the film, based on the 1967 novel of the same name. In the novel, Phil’s sexuality is mentioned but never openly confirmed by author Thomas Savage; the pungent and complicit nature of his character is influenced by a life of repression.

Cumberbatch added that acclaimed New Zealand director Jane Campion “picked us as actors” to play their roles.

“I also feel a little bit, is this something where our dance card has to be public?” said Cumberbatch. “Do we have to explain all of our private moments in our sex story? I don’t think so.” Hollywood has for decades chosen actors in heterosexual relationships into same-sex roles. Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal played lovers on “Brokeback Mountain”. Cate Blanchett fell in love with a saleswoman in “Carol”. Cumberbatch previously played Alan Turing, a WWII code cracker who was convicted of “indecency” for his relationship with a man and suffered chemical castration, in “The Imitation Game”. All four actors were Oscar nominees for their performances. Some of the creators involved in these films, like “Carol” director Todd Haynes and Luca Guadagnino, who directed “Call Me By Your Name,” which also starred straight actors, are themselves gay. The movie “Moonlight”, which followed a gay black man through three stages of his life, was celebrated for circumventing queer stereotypes , even though it featured straight actors. Whereas the cast of cisgender actors in transgender roles has recently fallen outside popular practice – LGBTQ media organization THANK YOU says casting this way “perpetuates this belief that trans people aren’t real” – there’s no similar consensus when it comes to actors playing gay characters. (The organization did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment regarding straight actors portraying gay characters.) Vanity Fair critic Richard Lawson wrote in a review of the 2020 film “The Prom” that there is no “hard and fast rule about who gay men should play onscreen.” The nuance, however, is necessary for any actor playing a gay character, he said. This is partly why the casting of James Corden in “The Prom” as a flamboyant, faded Broadway star has been widely criticized: Corden, who is married to a woman, starred in stereotypes of gay men, according to many. critics, who said his performance was “insulting” and called her “Offensively misinterpreted. “ “In general, yes, I would like more gay actors to have the chance to tell our stories, to embody our people, rather than straight men who receive praise for their courage – or cheers for their impertinence,” Lawson wrote in his review of the film. “… But Corden, fluttering and lisping in the most mundane of caricatures, lacks any potential for nuance, and therefore never finds the slightest trace of truth in the role.” Corden was appointed for a Golden Globe for performance. But the idea that playing a gay role is a “courageous” decision for a straight actor is less and less dominant, critic Guy Lodge said in a commentary. interview with the caretaker , evidenced by the lack of buzz for films such as “Ammonite” and “Supernova,” both of which focused on queer love stories played by straight actors. “I think the idea of ​​being ‘brave’ to play gay is going away,” Lodge said. “I think that in itself is considered pretty commonplace now.”

