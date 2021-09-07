Penn National Gaming opens Hollywood Casino Morgantown Career Center

Plans to create around 375 new jobs and open a casino by the end of the year

WYOMISSING, Pennsylvania & TOWNSHIP OF CAERNARVON, Pennsylvania, September 7, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) today announced the opening of a Career Center and accepting applications for approximately 375 new positions in Hollywood Casino Morgantown, which is slated to open by the end of 2021, pending usual regulatory approvals. The career center is located at the Holiday Inn Morgantown at 6170 Morgantown Road. Additionally, the company will be hosting a number of table game dealer school hiring events over the next two weeks at the Career Center.

“We are delighted to begin accepting applications for our new property from residents of Berks, Lancaster and Montgomery counties, and other neighboring communities,” said Erin Chamberlin, senior vice president of regional operations for Penn National. “We look forward to interviewing candidates for the wide range of jobs that will support our grand opening slated for later this year.”

The career center at Holiday Inn Morgantown will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with hours of operation expected to expand in the near future. Table game dealer recruitment events are scheduled for Wednesday, September 8e from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, September 10e from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, September 13e from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and, Wednesday September 15e from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Full-time and part-time opportunities will be available, and “same day” job offers will be made to qualified applicants. The school for table game dealers is scheduled to start in late September and is free to those who accept job offers from the company, pending regulatory approval.

Positions will also be available in Casino Operations, Food and Beverage, Security and Surveillance, Human Resources, Marketing and more, with competitive salary, benefits and up to $ 1,500 in bonuses. login for new team members. Interested candidates can find out more or apply in person at the career center or online at https://www.pngaming.com/careers by clicking “Search All Jobs” and selecting “Hollywood Casino Morgantown” from the drop-down list in the property list.

“Whether the contestants prefer to be the center of it all or work behind the scenes, there will be a role for everyone at Hollywood Casino Morgantown,” added Ms. Chamberlin. “As a continuously growing company with over 40 properties across the country, team members who are committed to customer service can benefit from career growth opportunities at any Penn location. National.”

The development of Hollywood Casino Morgantown represents an overall investment of approximately $ 111 million, including license fees. The approximately 80,000 square foot facility will include approximately 750 slot machines and 30 table games, a Barstool Sportsbook and race book, as well as exciting food and beverage options.

About Penn National Gaming

With the largest and most diverse regional gaming footprint in the country, comprising 43 properties in 20 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omnichannel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company’s properties include approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar and L’Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, manages retail sports betting across the company’s entire portfolio, as well as online social casino, bingo and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, under which Barstool exclusively promotes the Company’s land and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company’s omnichannel approach is enhanced by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its more than 24 million members for their loyalty to retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set. offers, experiences and levels of service in Industry.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “expects”, “believes”, “estimates” , “Projects”, “intentions”, “plans”, “objective”, “seeks”, “can”, “will”, “should” or “anticipate” or negative or other variations of these or similar words, or through discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Specifically, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the openness and expected amenities of Morgantown Casino. These statements are all subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could significantly affect the financial results and future activities of the company. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the forward-looking statements contained in this document are qualified by important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (a) the magnitude and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic conditions, capital markets, unemployment, consumer spending and liquidity, financial condition, supply chain, company and personnel operations; (b) the risks associated with the construction of the Morgantown Casino, including the ability of the Company to meet the budget, time frame and expected return on investment of the Company; (c) the opening of Morgantown Casino is subject to regulatory approvals and the opening may be delayed due to circumstances beyond the control of the Company; and (d) other factors as discussed in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on the Form 8-K, each filed with the United States. Security and Trade Commission. The Company does not intend to publicly update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events described in this press release may not occur.

