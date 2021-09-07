News from the region, events and people | Clark County

New promotions from Washington State Bank

The New Washington State Bank has promoted bank chairman Pat Daily to CEO, effective October 1. Syd Whitlock, currently executive vice president of commercial loans, will become president of the bank.

Daily is in a post previously held by Jessica Carroll, who announced in August her decision to step down effective September 30.

Alan M. Applegate, chairman of the banking holding company, New Independent Bancshares, Inc., said the board is confident that Pat and Syd will continue the banking tradition of strong and effective leadership that our previous executives, including Jessica , have demonstrated.

Long-time South Indiana daily resident, passionate community volunteer and graduate of Indiana University Southeast and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking, has worked in the industry since 1985. His experience includes as President of Heritage Bank , who eventually merged with Community Bank, where he continued in his role as chairman. In 2003, Daily joined New Washington State Bank as executive vice president and member of the board of directors. In 2017, he was appointed president.

Whitlock has been in the banking industry since 1998 and joined New Washington State Bank in September 2016. He graduated from Southern Indiana University and received a graduate degree from Stonier Graduate School of Banking in 2009.

Dr Snyder joins Baptist Health

Brian Snyder, MD, has joined the Neurosurgery team at Baptist Health Medical Group. Dr. Snyder provides comprehensive care in the diagnosis and surgical treatment of disorders of the brain, spine and nerves. In addition to neurosurgery, he specializes in minimally invasive brain and spine interventions.

He attended Albany Medical College, Albany, NY, and completed his neurosurgery residency at the University of Kentucky.

He has received numerous honors including Academic Excellence in the First Year of the Medical School Award, the Medical School First Year Tutors Academic Achievement Award, and the Best Pistol Award, Meetings annual scientists from the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Dr. Snyders’ office is located at 1919 State St., Suite 250 in New Albany. To make an appointment, call 812-949-5933.

Free paper shredding services

The Floyd County Library will be offering a free paper shredding service on Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring St., New Albany. Customers can bring up to 60 pounds of paper, which equates to 2.5 13-gallon kitchen bags. Paper clips, rubber bands, staples, CDs, and credit cards can be shredded. No registration is required.

During this event, the library will accept cash donations for the American Cancer Society’s fundraising campaign Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Donations help fund the future of breast cancer research and programs for loved ones.

The Cosmos Craft Chicken food truck will be installed in the library parking lot.

Lanesville Heritage Weekend

The 45th annual Lanesville Heritage Weekend Festival, a four-day festival that celebrates the history and heritage of small towns around the world, will take place September 9-12 at 2800 Memory Ln. NE, Lanesville. There will be free entertainment, craft stalls, rides, truck and tractor pulls, a parade and more. More than 250 food stalls and vendors are expected for the celebration.

Free parking and shuttle as well as free general admission. No pets. The mission is to promote, serve, demonstrate and display rural and agricultural heritage while serving as education and civic leader in our community.

For more details on the event, visit Facebook at Happenings at Lanesville Heritage.

Wine Walk & Shop Friday

The 12th annual Wine Walk & Shop event in 2021 in historic downtown Jeffersonville is scheduled for Friday, September 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street Inc., a downtown revitalization nonprofit, and downtown Jeffersonville merchants.

This event features 10 wine tasting stations and a variety of appetizers in downtown stores. There will be five sidewalk concerts, streetcar rides, and special sales at local stores. Tickets cost $ 20 per person and are available online at JeffMainStreet.org

The registration desk will be outside at 401 Pearl Street (Maple and Pearl streets). Everyone, even those who have purchased tickets in advance, must stop by this table the night of the event to have their ID checked and receive their bracelets, programs and wine glasses before they can. participate in the event.

The next event scheduled for downtown Jeffersonville is Steamboat Nights, October 1-2.

Meetings of the town hall of the prosecutor

Floyd County District Attorney Chris Lane recently announced that his office will be holding a series of town halls across the region for citizens to voice their concerns in their respective communities.

We want to hold these meetings in various locations to encourage community members to share the things they see happening in their neighborhoods, good and bad, to start a dialogue that is intensely focused on public safety, Lane said.

Lane said he plans to hold these public meetings every two years in the future. Lane also says the meetings will allow residents to ask questions about the prosecutor’s office and provide an opportunity for people to interact with law enforcement and its staff.

We believe these meetings will allow our office to better serve and protect our communities and hope that many people will attend these events, Lane said.

Meetings will take place in four locations:

Floyds Knobs: St. Marys of the Knobs Church (Assumption Hall just behind the church) at 7 p.m. on September 9

Greenville: Greenville Park (refuge building) at 7 p.m. on September 16

Georgetown: Georgetown Optimist Club at 7 p.m. on September 23

If you have questions about city hall meetings or would like to speak with the prosecutor’s office, call 812-948-5475.