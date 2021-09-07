Power actor Rotimi is expecting first baby with fiancee Vanessa Mdee: a “whole new challenge”





Pregnancy photos of Rotimi and her fiancé Vanessa Leslie Andrews Baby is almost here! Power and Coming 2 America actor Rotimi and fiance Vanessa Mdee, a Tanzanian singer-songwriter, is currently expecting their first baby together, a son, they reveal exclusively with PEOPLE. “We are very happy to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience was a whole new challenge,” they say. “We like it.” Mdee, 33, adds of her “very smooth” pregnancy journey so far: “He’s been so good to us. No pain or real symptoms. Some funny cravings and food aversions here and there. much more difficult the last few weeks because he’s preparing for his arrival, but overall we’ve been super blessed. “ You want to get the greatest stories from PEOPLE every day of the week? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE every day, for essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest stories Monday through Friday. ASSOCIATED GALLERY: Who is next? The celebrities waiting Rotimi, 32, and Mdee met at a Gasoline The festival afterparty in New Orleans and have been “inseparable ever since,” as Rotimi puts it: “Vee returned to Africa [at the time], but we soon realized that we couldn’t and didn’t want to live without each other. “ The couple then got engaged on December 30, 2020 in Atlanta. In June, Rotimi shared a heartfelt tribute to Mdee on Instagram, writing: “Happy Victoria Day to my best friend, my angel, my favorite person and the love of my life. Enjoy this beautiful day.” Their maternity photos, taken by Leslie Andrews and shared exclusively with PEOPLE, featured Danielle Elston’s makeup, Autumn Thomas’ hair, and Elena Ayala’s style. As for the kind of parents they think they will be when their baby boy arrives, Rotimi whose debut album All or nothing is out now, says her fiance is destined to be a “very passionate, loving and protective mom”. And Rotimi, says Mdee, “is definitely going to be the cool, calm, collected, fun dad who is also a great communicative disciplinarian.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/power-actor-rotimi-expecting-first-160000970.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos