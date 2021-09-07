Things to do this weekend in Houston – September 16-19, 2021

Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Houston Weekend Guide from Thursday September 16 to Sunday September 19, 2021.
This weekend, welcome the fall season with a plethora of fun outdoor markets and shops, feast on a tantalizing barbecue in Pasadena, say thank you, Then on a dance party in honor Ariana Grande, cheer on the Stros to victory in the heart of downtown, and much more.
Activities to do all weekend
- Comedian Ali Siddiq at Houston Improv | Daily Frequent guest of the Improv, Houston native Ali Siddiq can recently be seen on stageThe DL Hughley Show, and as a Top 5 finalist in the NBC Comedy Contest,Bring the funny. Hell takes the microphone for a series of sets over four days at the Improv. $ 40 for two to $ 180 for six. Times vary.
- Sugar Land Skeeters vs. Albuquerque Isotopes at Constellation Field | Daily Catch one of the final home playoffs of the Minor League season when the Skeeters host the Isotopes for a weekend full of baseball action. $ 8 to $ 60, but you canfind better, cheaper or difficult to obtain seats using the TicketNetwork online marketplace. Times vary.
- Barrett-Jackson Classic Car Auction at NRG Center | from thursday to saturday See amazing cars and kick up your paddle for the chance to buy awesome cars when NRG Park hosts America’s # 1 attraction for car enthusiasts by United States todays Readers’ Choice Contest. $ 30 for day tickets. The three-day pass to all events costs $ 80; $ 60 for people 65 and over, soldiers and students with ID; parking is $ 15 per vehicle. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.
- 2021 Pasadena BBQ Cook Off at Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Grounds | from thursday to saturday The annual cooking event to kick off the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo returns, with mouthwatering entrees from nearly 90 teams over three days of smoked grilling. $ 15 for day tickets. 5 p.m. to midnight every day.
- Totally 80sat the Music Box Theater | Friday Saturday The house group and the Music Box ensemble put their talent at the service of totally tubular hits of nostalgic tunes from the 80s that will make the audience sing. $ 35; $ 48 for reserved seats. 7:30 p.m.
- Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks at Minute Maid Park | from friday to sunday Spend your weekend in the stands while cheering on the Stros against Arizona in a three-game series through the heart of downtown at Minute Maid Park. $ 15 to over $ 175, but you canfind better or cheaper seats on the TicketNetwork marketplace. Hours vary.
- Autumn Acres Gift Market at Robinson Pavilion in Katy | Friday Saturday Get a head start on all your fall and Christmas shopping at a marketplace with unique and crafted items, photo booths, food and drink for sale, and other Katy’s small business merchandise. Admission of $ 5, valid for readmission on both days. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
- Pumpkin Patch & Fall Festival at Blessington Farms | Saturday Sunday Start the fall with a wagon ride, giant slides, barrel train rides, animal encounters, and other pumpkin-celebrating activities at Blessington Farms, west of Fulshear. $ 20, and some activities require an additional cost. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
- Lerner & LoewesMy beautiful ladyat the leisure center | Daily The beloved musical kicks off its U.S. tour in Houston, telling the story of a stuffy professor, Henry Higgins, who bets he can refine the brave flower seller Eliza Doolittle. With songs like I Could Have Danced All Night, Wouldnt It Be Loverly and Ive Grown Accustomed to Her Face, this Lincoln Center production is sure to wow Houston audiences. Tickets start at $ 35. Show times vary.
- Temporary museum exhibits and current art installations on the view around Greater Houston | Daily | Lots FREE Explore the many gripping, amazing and diverse exhibits exploring the history, science, art, culture and creativity in the greater Houston metropolitan area.
- Outdoor Markets & Pop-Up Shopping Events Around Houston | Daily | Lots FREE Browse, explore, and shop at any or all of Houston’s open-air markets, many of which feature shows, food trucks, and other entertainment.
Thursday, September 16, 2021
- Mindful mornings at Houston Arboretum & Nature CenterImmerse yourself in mindfulness at this outdoor event inspired by the Forest Bathing movements in South Korea and Japan, where visitors will participate in a guided meditation before finding themselves alone on the trails to soak up the blessings of nature. . $ 15 for non-members; $ 10 for members. 9:30 am to 10:30 am.
- Cultural Bridges with AARP: Mid-Autumn Festival Virtual Cooking Class | FREE | Virtual Learn about traditional Chinese foods in a hands-on online workshop that includes live demonstrations and take-out recipes. Free upon registration. 5 p.m.
- Fall Concert Series Presents Shekere at Market Street | FREE Head to Market Street in the Woodlands to witness a set filled with Latin hits when Shekere takes the stage for an evening performance as part of the Fall Concert Series. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Blanket Bingo in Market Square ParkShout bingo! while lounging on lawn chairs or blankets and enjoying an evening filled with music, fun and prizes. $ 10, includes a pack of bingo cards, which are good for nine games. 6 p.m.
- Flow Arts in Discovery Green | FREE Play with toys and accessories to reduce stress and increase physical activity and coordination when Discovery Green in Downtown hosts Flow Arts. 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tinashe in concert at House of Blues Experience the R&B tunes of singer-songwriter Tinashe as they take the stage at the downtown House of Blues for a live performance. $ 30 to $ 59.50. 7 p.m.
- The Goonies Film screening in Midtown Park Embark on the adventure of a lifetime watching an outdoor screening of the 1985 adventure comedy, The Goonies, in Midtown Park. 7 p.m.
- KBong in concert at the Scout Bar Follow the beat of reggae singer and multi-instrumentalist KBong when he performs live at Scout Bar in the Bay Area. Vana Liya, Th3rd Coast Roots and Satadaze open the show. $ 15. 7:30 p.m.
- Lil Baby with Lil Durk at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Atlanta-born rapper, who dominated theBillboardgraphics last summer withMy turn, arrives in the woods with Lil Durk to perform songs from their 2021 collaborative album,The voice of heroes, and more. $ 39.50 to $ 159.50, but you canfind better or cheaper tickets using the TicketNetwork online marketplace. 8 p.m.
Friday, September 17, 2021
- BLOCK XXI Opening Reception at the Glassell School of Art | FREE Celebrate the opening of the BLOCK XXI exhibition showcasing the work of students from the Studio Schools BLOCK program at the Glassell School of Art. 6 p.m.
- Big Thief in concert at White Oak Music Hall Let yourself be lulled by the indie rock sounds of New York-based band Big Thief, performing live at the White Oak Music Hall in the heights. Jimmy Stallings opens the show. $ 29.50 in advance; $ 35 at the door. 7 p.m.
- Danish actor Maqbool at the Secret Group Laugh foolishly as you watch Danish Maqbool, the Pakistani American comedian and actor best known for his role on the Hulus show Framework, when he performs live at the Secret Group at EaDo. $ 8 in advance; $ 12 at the door. 8 p.m.
- DaCamera presents the group Pedrito Martinez at the Miller Outdoor Theater | FREE | Virtual option Marvel at the rhythms of master percussionist and conductor Pedrito Martinez, who has recorded or performed with Wynton Marsalis, Paul Simon, Paquito DRivera, Bruce Springsteen, Sting and more, when the Cuban-born musician based in New York performs at the Miller Outdoor Theater in Parc Hermann. The live performance can also be watched for free live on the Millers website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. 8 p.m.
- Les Spicolis in concert at Main Street Crossing Dance the night away to your favorite ’80s tunes when Main Street Crossing in Tomball hosts the tribute band, the Spicolis, for a live performance. $ 18 to $ 48. 8 p.m.
- Jeff Coffey in concert at Dosey Doe: The Big Barn Relive classic rock hits as you learn about singer-songwriter Jeff Coffey, former singer and bassist for Chicago, as he takes the stage at Dosey Doe: The Great Barn in the Woods. $ 20 to $ 25. 8:30 p.m.
- Anders Drerup in concert at McGonigels Mucky Duck Known for performing in Cuban supergroups and being a contender on NBCs The voice, Anders Drerup takes the stage at McGonigels Mucky Duck. $ 30 to $ 240. 9:30 p.m.
- Matt Fax, with Dezza, Estiva at Stereo Live Witness an energetic set from French DJ and record producer Matt Fax when he joins Dezza and Estiva to take the stage at Stereo Live nightclub in Richmond for a live set. $ 5. 22h.
Activities on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 September 2021.
