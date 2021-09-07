Connect with us

Entertainment

Things to do this weekend in Houston – September 16-19, 2021

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 


“My Fair Lady” takes the stage at the Hobby Center this week | Photo: Joan Marcus

Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Houston Weekend Guide from Thursday September 16 to Sunday September 19, 2021.

This weekend, welcome the fall season with a plethora of fun outdoor markets and shops, feast on a tantalizing barbecue in Pasadena, say thank you, Then on a dance party in honor Ariana Grande, cheer on the Stros to victory in the heart of downtown, and much more.

Want to add your event? Order a boosted calendar list and add it within 1 business day.

Activities to do all weekend

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Friday, September 17, 2021

  • BLOCK XXI Opening Reception at the Glassell School of Art | FREE Celebrate the opening of the BLOCK XXI exhibition showcasing the work of students from the Studio Schools BLOCK program at the Glassell School of Art. 6 p.m.
  • Big Thief in concert at White Oak Music Hall Let yourself be lulled by the indie rock sounds of New York-based band Big Thief, performing live at the White Oak Music Hall in the heights. Jimmy Stallings opens the show. $ 29.50 in advance; $ 35 at the door. 7 p.m.
  • Danish actor Maqbool at the Secret Group Laugh foolishly as you watch Danish Maqbool, the Pakistani American comedian and actor best known for his role on the Hulus show Framework, when he performs live at the Secret Group at EaDo. $ 8 in advance; $ 12 at the door. 8 p.m.
  • DaCamera presents the group Pedrito Martinez at the Miller Outdoor Theater | FREE | Virtual option Marvel at the rhythms of master percussionist and conductor Pedrito Martinez, who has recorded or performed with Wynton Marsalis, Paul Simon, Paquito DRivera, Bruce Springsteen, Sting and more, when the Cuban-born musician based in New York performs at the Miller Outdoor Theater in Parc Hermann. The live performance can also be watched for free live on the Millers website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. 8 p.m.
  • Les Spicolis in concert at Main Street Crossing Dance the night away to your favorite ’80s tunes when Main Street Crossing in Tomball hosts the tribute band, the Spicolis, for a live performance. $ 18 to $ 48. 8 p.m.
  • Jeff Coffey in concert at Dosey Doe: The Big Barn Relive classic rock hits as you learn about singer-songwriter Jeff Coffey, former singer and bassist for Chicago, as he takes the stage at Dosey Doe: The Great Barn in the Woods. $ 20 to $ 25. 8:30 p.m.
  • Anders Drerup in concert at McGonigels Mucky Duck Known for performing in Cuban supergroups and being a contender on NBCs The voice, Anders Drerup takes the stage at McGonigels Mucky Duck. $ 30 to $ 240. 9:30 p.m.
  • Matt Fax, with Dezza, Estiva at Stereo Live Witness an energetic set from French DJ and record producer Matt Fax when he joins Dezza and Estiva to take the stage at Stereo Live nightclub in Richmond for a live set. $ 5. 22h.

Activities on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 September 2021.

Make sure yousubscribeto our free Weekend Planner email and receive a weekly recap of the great things to do this weekend in Houston delivered to your inbox.Click on register.

Add your event

Can’t see your event? Order a boosted calendar list and add it within 1 business day. Or contact our advertising team to learn more about larger campaigns, including wholesale and discount options.

Previous article5 things to do in San Leon

Cody Swann is a writer and musician born and raised in Houston. When he’s not recording or touring in the country with his band, Wild Moccasins, can be found covering live music and art events for 365 things to do in Houston.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://365thingsinhouston.com/2021/09/07/things-to-do-this-weekend-houston-september-16-17-18-19-2021/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: