Bill Cosby’s accuser Andrea Constand writes about actor’s trial and #MeToo movement in new memoir

Andrea Constand has remained an enigma over the years, her sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby unfolding in Pennsylvania courts and in the public arena.

An athlete and spiritual seeker turned massage therapist, she lived a quiet life with her dogs in Toronto until the affair open again in 2015. She had remained largely anonymous during the initial police investigation in 2005, when a local prosecutor refused to arrest Cosby. And she signed a nondisclosure agreement a year later when she settled her lawsuit against the wealthy artist for $ 3.4 million.

However, after details of the settlement, including the amount she received, were released in court, Constand decided to tell her story in a brief released Tuesday titled “The Moment.” The book lands in the midst of an astonishing turn of events in the case.

Cosby, after spending nearly three years in prison, walked freely in June when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction. The court found that Cosby relied on a so-called promise of a district attorney whom he would never be charged when he gave incriminating testimony in the Constands civil trial and then used it against him in two criminal trials.

Suburban Philadelphia prosecutors are due to decide this month to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. Cosby just turned 84.

“Now that I have gone through another strange turning point in this long saga, I realize that I cannot let reversals like the Supreme Court decision (of Pennsylvania) defeat me. Life is unpredictable. A lot is out of it. In the end, happiness is all that matters and I am determined to live a happy and meaningful life, “writes Constand in a late addition to the book, describing his new work as an advocate for victims of assault. sexual.

She and Cosby first crossed paths at Temple University in Philadelphia, where Constand, who played professional basketball in Europe, worked for the women’s basketball team and was an administrator and alumnus. famous student.

In a deposition, Cosby said he fell in love with Constand the moment he first saw her through the gym. Constand was half his age and dated women.

“I knew who he was, of course, but I had never watched The Cosby Show and had no idea how big his celebrity was,” she wrote.

She took note, however, of the attention he garnered on campus: “His calls had to be returned immediately, his interest in our new locker room was quickly satisfied with an offer to tour the facility.”

She nevertheless found him “down to earth and affable”.

She recounts the friendship and mentorship that followed, as well as what she admits to have been failed warning signs on her part, when Cosby made advances that her attorneys would later call proof of a consensual relationship. keep on going.

Their talks included a common interest in health and holistic medicine, which she said led her to take the pills he offered one night in January 2004, assuming they were products to herbal.

She soon found her body numb.

“My inability to control my own body was utterly terrifying. At six feet I am the opposite of petite.… I had never felt physically intimidated by anyone or anything, even as a child. J ‘was an athlete,’ she said. writing. “But now I had no control over my limbs.”

Constand gave consistent, unemotional testimony in his first trial in 2017, which ended in deadlock, and a second trial in 2018, when the jury found Cosby guilty of drugging and raping her.

She refused to be shaken, even under a barrage of hostile questioning from the defense.

And she remained silent outside the courtroom, even as she stepped out triumphantly on April 26, 2018, when Cosby was sentenced and a host of cameras caught her.

But she offers a glimpse of her emotions as she describes a secret meeting with jurors after Cosbys’ conviction this fall.

“As we kissed, I heard the same words over and over again: We have always believed you, Andrea. Of course, their verdict told me that they had come to the conclusion that my testimony was credible. there was something about hearing the words… that took my breath away, ”she wrote.

Constand had never hesitated in 2015 when asked to put his life on hold for a possible trial when testimony from Cosby’s deposition became public after a legal battle by The Associated Press. And she agreed to start over after the initial trial was canceled. It’s not yet clear whether she or prosecutors have the stamina for a third round.

Either way, she won’t let a trial verdict define her, especially given the progress she sees in the #MeToo movement.

As she waited for the jury’s decision in 2018, she wrote: “The outcome of the trial seemed strangely unimportant. It was as if the world had changed in a much more meaningful way again.”