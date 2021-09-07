Hollywood School playground delayed until at least October





No one really knows when the new Brookfield Hollywood School playground equipment will be installed. The equipment was due to arrive this week, but now the district has been informed by its supplier that the equipment will not be shipped for at least three more weeks. It could be later, which isn’t a very reassuring statement, said Ramesh Nair, who is overseeing the construction of a multi-purpose hall and the new playground at Hollywood School. Once the playground equipment finally arrives, it will take around two weeks to set it up, pushing completion of the playground to October at the earliest. Supply chain constraints and bottlenecks caused by the pandemic have significantly slowed the Hollywood School project. Some rooftop air conditioning units that were expected in July have just arrived. Windows for the multi-purpose hall are not expected to arrive until mid-November, but Nair said temporary windows, possibly plywood, will be installed within the next month. Once done, the district plans to apply for a temporary occupancy permit. The plan is to secure a temporary occupancy permit for the addition by early October, Nair told the Riverside Elementary School District 96 education council at its Committee of the Whole meeting on September 1. It does not mean that the project is finished. The paving around the new multipurpose hall was added on September 2 and the shell of the addition is complete. The rest of the Hollywood School, 3423 Hollywood Ave., has been fully and normally used since the start of the school year last month. Recess was affected because there is no playground, but the Hollywood Community Association allowed the school to use the lawn in front of Hollywood House, which is next to the school, for recess. The new playground is built on land owned by the HCA and leased to the school district. The HCA has been a big neighbor, said Kim Hefner, principal of the Hollywood school. They agreed to let us use the east side which is not part of the rental agreement as well as what is available on the west and south side so the kids play there. Went out a variety of different equipment every few days so they had a variety of different toys and materials to play with. The delay in the completion of the multipurpose hall mainly affects art and music teachers. The room will also serve as a dining room and large meeting space. Music teacher Bill Howes and art teacher Ellie Valaisa look forward to using the new multi-purpose hall. Howes had all of his gear packed and ready to move in, but for now he’s teaching in the school gymnasium. We couldn’t wait to get in, Hefner said. < class="">

