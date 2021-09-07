Entertainment
Actor and author Chazz Palminteri of A Bronx Tale opens upscale Italian restaurant in White Plains, New York
It may not be entirely true that all Irish people want to own a bar, but a lot of Italian artists have wanted to get into the restaurant business, as have Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Robert DeNiro, Lou Costello. , Francis Ford Coppola, Madonna, Paul Sorvino, Liberace, Sonny Bono and Lady Gaga to name a few. So when he was approached by veteran restaurateurs Jack, Jeff and Ross Sinanaj (of Empire Steakhouse and Ben & Jacks), actor / writer Chazz Palminteri was only too happy to lend his name and investment to a Italian restaurant in eastern Manhattan, later relocated to the Theater District. This summer, still with the Sinanajes, he made his debut at restaurant Chazz Palminteri in the New York suburb of White Plains. As Chazz lives near Bedford, he usually eats out twice a week.
Best known for writing, producing, directing and starring in the one-man show A tale from the Bronx, about growing up on Arthur Avenue, which was made into a blockbuster movie and Broadway musical starring Robert DeNiro, Palminteri has a lengthy movie summary that includes The usual suspects, analyze this, caption and my favorite of his moviesYonkers Joe. Palminteri was previously part of a restaurant in Baltimores ‘Little Italy, but overestimated the locals’ taste for Italian food far above the parm chicken level.
Westchester County has proportionately as many Italian restaurants as Manhattan, but few are as spacious and the menu offers a sumptuous variety, with generous portions that make sharing a real option and the possibility to take it home. The restaurant also mimics the top-notch steakhouses of Sinanajes in the quality of the meats and fish served here. So you can start with Bluepoint oysters ($ 14.95) or well-seasoned and not too breaded clam oreganata ($ 13.95), just like the eggplant coated in breadcrumbs topped with tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella (13 , $ 95). The meatballs are generously topped with ricotta cheese and tomato sauce ($ 16.95), and the shrimp sautéed with chopped spicy peppers, in a light and creamy gorgonzola sauce served with garlic bread could make a small meal ($ 15.95). Grilled octopus gets the welcome addition of chopped broccoli di rabe, spicy cherry peppers, capers and olives ($ 17.95).
You’d expect to find well-rendered pizzas with a nice, puffy, flavorful crust that can be enjoyed with prosciutto ($ 19.95) or truffles ($ 24.95), as well as short ribs with arugula and sweet peppers and mozzarella ($ 19.95). They also have a big old shoe-shaped toasted pizza dough calzone stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella, with a fresh tomato sauce ($ 15.95). (Most of these items are also available at the bar.)
I don’t think a menu needs 14 pastas, but the ones I tried were perfectly done, especially the classics like bolognese pappardelle, ($ 24.95) with the right proportion of meat and vegetables; broccoli di rabe rigatoni, sausage, peppers and pink vodka sauce ($ 24.95) and ravioli with lobster meat inside and topped with a brandy cream sauce ($ 28.95). The bucatini alla carbonara certainly does not need a touch of cream ($ 23.95).
Even if it wasn’t an Italian restaurant, I would go to Chazzs for the grilled meats, especially the large American rack of lamb with black mint sauce with mashed potatoes and green beans (48 , $ 95) or the USDA Prime Sirloin at ($ 49.95). There’s also a chateaubriand for two at $ 99.95.
Italian dishes worth ordering are the glistening baked or broiled branzino, served with a fresh herb sauce with garlic and extra virgin olive oil, and the Bronx Lobster Tails. Tale with an abundance of clams, mussels and shrimp sautéed in a slightly spicy sauce over homemade fettuccine ($ 49.95). I was not caught with the Saltimbocca alla Romano ($ 33.95), which was a bit tough one night.
Desserts like cheesecake and tiramis are all homemade and meant to be shared.
Chazzs has an extensive wine list, largely Italian, with 22 wines by the glass ($ 15.95 – $ 22.95) and a remarkable number of half bottles and magnums (where there are some great deals), and dozens of great selections under $ 70.
I can’t guarantee a sighting of Palminteri every time you go with two restaurants and a busy entertainment career that at times has seen him recreating the original one-man show of A tale from the Bronxbut I can guarantee you that one of the Sinanajes will be there to make sure that you are well taken care of and, without a doubt, well fed.
CHAZZ PALMINTERI RESTAURANT
262, main street
White Plains, NY
914-600-8430
Open Tue-Sun for lunch and dinner.
