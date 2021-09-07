ViewStub Raises 7-Digit Investment, Proving Hybrid and Virtual Events are Here to Stay | Business

ORLANDO, Fla .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 7, 2021–

Hybrid and virtual event software company Show heel ( vuestub.com ) closed a 7-figure round of funding with Co-founders’ capital on August 27, as existing investors lined up to invest additional funds over the next 90 days.

Investors feel reassured by the company’s growth over the past year, but they are even more excited about the future opportunities that will be driven by a growing number of brands taking advantage of hybrid and virtual events.

These types of events started to gain traction during the closures. But despite critics’ predictions, they continued to gain popularity long after the lockdowns were lifted. That’s because people want a virtual option, and the data shows that adding a virtual component to an event can dramatically increase attendance and revenue.

ViewStubs founders and investors attribute the company’s success to a growing demand for hybrid events, improved hardware, and high-speed internet, and most importantly, their platform itself.

The key, say the co-founders Spencer Elliott and Patrick Van Dusen, is to make the experience transparent and easy for participants and event producers.

We knew there wasn’t a platform that effectively handled every part of an event, says Elliott, so we set out to fix that. Judging by the success of our clients, the growth of our own business, and the growing interest from outside investors, I would say we have achieved this goal. And we will continue to work to improve our platform, both for attendees and event producers.

Tim mcloughlin, a Cofounders Capital partner, says: During our due diligence, we really started to understand the pain felt by event planners who were forced to combine multiple software solutions to effectively run their event. ViewStub is an end-to-end turnkey solution for these organizers that will save them time and money, while adding features to help increase revenue and reach.

Cofounders Capital is one of the Southeast’s largest and most active early-stage venture capital funds, headquartered in North Carolina. They are managed by a team of successful serial entrepreneurs, including David Gardner, Tim McLoughlin and Tobi Walter. The company focuses on B2B software companies that focus on laser to generate demonstrable ROI for their customers.

VanDusen said the team is excited about the opportunities their relationship with Cofounders Capital creates.

This round of funding will give us the opportunity to make a number of planned additions to our product line, including the launch of a fully customizable app that will provide each event with its own fully personalized mobile environment, he explains. .

Elliott and VanDusen say the company has been approached by many investors and that these calls are becoming more frequent lately, but the team is very selective about which investors it chooses to align with.

We chose to partner with Cofounders Capital for this round of funding because they were inspired by our team’s vision to create the best product for brands to deliver successful in-person events and global streaming experiences. Our customers already love the product and agree that it is superior to other offerings from historical market players; this round will fuel our sales and marketing efforts to get the word out, Elliott said.

VanDusen says: We plan to continue doing what we know works, continuing to improve ViewStubs’ already superior platform and expanding into bigger events in the world of entertainment and sports. We have worked with world class artists and are currently in talks with several others. This round of funding will allow us to make the improvements we have planned and develop relationships with the right partners in the industry so that everyone involved wins.

ViewStub is dedicated to being a thought leader in leveraging live, hybrid or virtual events to generate more profits and connect with a wider audience. They host a weekly live show and podcast called EventMasters.

About ViewStub

Spencer Elliott and Patrick VanDusen co-founded ViewStub to provide a robust, easy-to-use, and cost-effective platform for event planners to host hybrid events.

Realizing that other platforms were lacking the key features and integrations necessary to ensure successful hybrid events, they stepped up to solve the problem with a single end-to-end solution that dramatically increases footfall and traffic. income.

Today, Spencer Elliott, Patrick VanDusen, and the ViewStub team continue to improve the platform to provide greater capabilities, a simpler interface, and a more cost-effective price.

ViewStubs’ mission is to help people market and host powerful events that generate profits, build brand awareness and increase brand loyalty.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005751/en/

CONTACT: Spartan Media

Jeremy Knauff

[email protected]

813-333-9888

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE / WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY OTHER COMMUNICATIONS ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MOBILE AUDIO / VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT SOFTWARE OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: ViewStub

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 07/09/2021 13:19 / DISC: 07/09/2021 13:19

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005751/en