James Harrison loves to play because it is nothing like the NFL

James Harrison walked out of the wrestling ring back after being punched in the face. But, of course, he landed on his feet. He had trained.

He does not have really receive a punch in the face. Sure, he took a hit, but neither intended to hurt. It was just one that was meant see like it hurts. Harrison was on the set of the STARZ show, “Heels,” in which Harrison plays an amateur wrestler named Apocalypse. The beauty of amateur wrestling – and, more specifically, acting as an amateur wrestler for television – is that it has nothing to do with football, according to Harrison.

“It’s always a lot harder to be a professional football player than to be a professional wrestler because the person I’m wrestling with helps me do the things I’m trying to do against them,” said Harrison by phone. . “They actually help me do it and we try to make it as safe as possible and as (painless) as possible. Whereas when I play NFL football this guy doesn’t try to help me with anything. He fights with his whole being not to let me do my job, just as I fight with him so that he can’t do his job.

In the NFL, players sometimes try to hurt themselves. When they’re hurt, they can’t show it – that’s another way of acting, in a way.

“Yes, we are the opposite. (In wrestling) we try to make it look like it hurts, even if it doesn’t, ”Harrison said.

After 16 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, Harrison retired in hopes of taking on new challenges. He had always hated being in front of the cameras as a player and decided to tackle his stage fright head-on by pursuing a career as a television football analyst for FOX Sports. Eventually, he ventured into acting by hiring an agent and an acting trainer. After reading countless scripts for the camera, it sparked Starz’s interest. The role, he explained, was a natural fit.

“The character is a person who almost looks like a big brother type figure and a guy in the locker room that everyone admires. So I played this role. I did it in real life when I was playing for the Steelers, ”Harrison said. “It was just a match to make your emotions match the scene you were in.”

The show is about two brothers who run an amateur wrestling promotion in the small town of Duffy, Ga. Harrison’s character is one of the members of this wrestling troop. And while Harrison found acting “easy” albeit “long,” he didn’t want people to feel like they were struggling.

“The only thing that’s wrong about wrestling is that you know the outcome of this game. You still have to hit that mat, ”he said. “You get those bumps and bruises before you get to that predetermined outcome. And this mat is not soft. It is not to forgive. We had one of our co-stars – our principal Stephen Amell – he had an open fractured spine during a stunt. He was absent for six weeks.

Stephane Amell got hurt on the first day of filming wrestling scenes trying a move called “Side by side.” The actor got past the stunt and broke his back, which didn’t require surgery – just a few weeks off. For the most part, however, the waterfalls are safe. Matches are much simpler for television than in a live wrestling event for WWE. For “Heels”,they shot each game slowly, just a few shots at a time. They repeated these movements until they lookedonlyright – or the film crew just needed another angle. And then they would progress.

The rigors of Harrison’s role aren’t just physical. Her character struggles with alcoholism during the show. And maybe that depth could help Harrison prove that he has the potential to be more than a towering, athletic supporting character. He said he hoped he had shown enough promise to land more concerts in the theater world.

One thing is certain: his football days are over. He rarely watched football during the 2020 season. Rather, he was engrossed in filming the show in the fall. Even with a job as a commentator on FOX, he found he barely had time to watch. Some NFL players find retirement difficult. They struggled with their sanity. Harrison seems at peace. He certainly kept busy.

“I think guys who can’t – and a lot of guys have a hard time dealing with it at first – but I think it’s because a lot of guys don’t quit the game when they think they’re done. “said Harrison. “They feel like they had more time or could have played longer or wanted to play longer. I played 15 years. … It was quite long. … This is just a chapter. I’m on the next one.