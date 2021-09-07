Andrea Constand on testifying against Bill Cosby and healing from trauma

I could see that my experience was just a small link in a vast chain of predation, writes Andrea Constand in his new memories, The moment: stand up to Bill Cosby, stand up for women, released this week at Viking. The book takes a look at Constands’ life in the nearly two decades of legal battles since an acquaintance introduced her, then director of operations for the 29-year-old Temple University women’s basketball team. , to Cosby, a Temple elder. In 2004, after encouraging what she saw as mentoring, she writes, at a meeting at his home, Cosby offered her three blue pills that he said would help her relax; As she passed out and passed out, Cosby sexually assaulted her. When she returned the next morning, she wrote that Cosby, dressed in a bathrobe, offered her a blueberry muffin on the way out.

The events of that night became the focus of a civil lawsuit in which Cosby paid Constand a settlement of $ 3.38 million, and later two criminal trials Constand was called. the linchpin of the case against the comedian, whose second convicted Cosby of three counts of aggravated assault. Constands ‘memoir details her anxiety while testifying and awaiting jury decisions, the effect of her assault on subsequent romantic relationships, and the trauma she experienced upon learning of Cosbys’ victims. previous assaults: listening to these stories has often made me cry, she writes. . It was overwhelming to hear the haunting echoes of my past. But she also describes the vast support she found in these women and in an ever-expanding network of survivors of sexual violence who have sought her out in the years since her own assault and an inspiration, in part. , for the Hope Healing and Transformation foundation she started. , aimed at helping victims recover from trauma.

Constands’ memoir may seem to convey a neat arc, from his defining initial adversity to vindication, but in 2020, when Constand finished his memoir, Cosby was still incarcerated; upon publication, his conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on the grounds that Bruce L. Castor Jr. (who in 2005 served as a Montgomery County District Attorney and refused to prosecute Cosby in a criminal trial) testified that he made a secret deal that Cosby would never be prosecuted for his alleged crimes.

Constands is a story of sadness and joy, disappointment and triumph, on all levels: at the beginning of the memoirs, she talks about her poodle, Maddy, who became her therapy dog ​​two years after her assault. When reached by phone the week before the publication of her memoir, Constand was in mourning: at the age of 15, barely 24 hours after Constand received the first completed copy of her book, Maddy had passed away. . It was very moving that this animal that was my therapy, my best friend, everything that the day the book reached me, was gone in less than 24 hours, Constand said. Yet a few weeks ago she had a new addition to the house: Chase, a puppy now 12 weeks old. It was a stark reminder of the shutdown, Constand said. New beginnings, sad endings.

Vanity Fair: How did you feel this summer when you heard that Cosby’s conviction had been overturned?

Andréa Constand: District attorneys should not have the means to grant immunity. Judges should be able to grant immunity. My lawyers and I made a statement about how we felt, that we didn’t want this to deter other victims from coming forward, other survivors from reporting what happened to them. There shouldn’t be any backstage deals about a handshake. The victims deserve more than that. We deserve more.

The Director of Communications Kate Delano from the Montgomery County Attorneys Office called me, and she warned me and she said, I have a feeling something is going to be decided today, I’m going to call you back . She called me back shortly after and told me in a few words, without reading the notice, that Cosby was going to be released from prison, literally within the next few hours. And that his conviction had been overturned. And I didn’t know what that meant. [My lawyers] Kristen Fedin and Stewart Ryan both called me and asked if I had any questions. The only questions I had were: will he be named a sexually violent predator? What about his sex offender status? And they just said, There isn’t. He will be released from prison freely, and without designation.

I had the biggest lump in my throat, because I thought to myself that if survivors come forward and want to be protected by a system, whether their attacker is serving a prison sentence or not, how will they feel about it. topic ? I never thought about what this means to me. I thought, what does this mean for everyone? What does this mean for the system, for the survivors who come forward and in this climate? And I just had to deal with it.

After dealing with him, I thought, he is a person who has almost served his minimum sentence in jail. We got justice. And I wasn’t angry. Other Cosby survivors were angry. They were devastated. But I quickly reversed it so I wasn’t ashamed of what had happened. I had done all I could do. I felt that burden was lifted and it was now with the courts, back where it should be. I did not control the making of this decision. In the end, I could walk away from that saying, yes I did all I could and it’s not mine anymore, this shame. I no longer carry this shame.

If he were to come out and do it again, I thought, it’s no longer mine. I didn’t feel responsible for that anymore. It’s like that. And it was a burden lifted.

Throughout your memoir, there are so many times when you describe being under extraordinary pressure and stress in the first trial, when the jury was deliberating, you write about breaking down and crying in the tub. Have you ever regretted coming forward?

Never. The pressure was heartbreaking, but I didn’t think about how I felt. My tears were for the jury, my tears were for my team. My tears were because I was actually thinking, how did this moment come to be? There could have been so many things along the way that maybe wouldn’t have put me in this situation or happened then, but in life you just have to keep going.