When is the Texas State Fair 2021? A guide to food, concerts and tickets.





Since its inception in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has promoted Texas agriculture, education, and community engagement through quality entertainment in a family environment. At 24 consecutive days, the State Fair of Texas is the oldest fair in the country, as well as one of the largest. The fair features a full schedule of events each day, including Chevrolet rides, children’s zoos and pig races, Clydesdale horses on display, rides, family events like the Backyard Circus, and nightly entertainment. Here’s what you need to know about the Texas State Fair in Dallas. When does the Texas State Fair begin After a pandemic hiatus, the Texas State Fair 2021 returns from September 24 to October 17 with 24 fun days of shows, attractions and a variety of musical acts. How much do 2021 Texas State Fair tickets cost? A $ 50 season pass allows entry every day of the fair, a $ 24 premium ticket provides one-day entry any day of the fair, and a $ 15 daily entry ticket to 25 $ offered online or at the door. Discounts are available for military and first responders and with a McDonald’s voucher from a North Texas location. Where can I find parking for the Texas State Fair and how much does it cost? The State Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Enter State Fair of Texas in your navigation. The physical address of the State Fair of Texas administration building is 3921 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Dallas. Parking barriers and ticket offices will open daily at 9 a.m. Note that the hours of operation for the State Fair of Texas Midway and the Fair Park Museum vary. Following:5 digital benefits of a digital subscription Parking costs $ 20 per space used on official Texas State Fair grounds. Disabled parking spaces require a designated license plate or hang tag. Bike racks are located inside doors 5, 6 and 11. They operate on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Bicycles are not allowed in front of the pedestrian gates or on the exhibition grounds. Texas State Fair Main Stage Concerts You can’t beat the Chevrolet Main Stage Free Concert Series with the admission ticket. The music will range from country and Tejano to hip hop and rock. Here is the list of headliners. Performances will take place at 8:30 p.m., unless otherwise specified. September 24: Clay walker

Charley crockett October 17: The Last Bandoleros at 3 p.m. The Ferris wheel and other rides to discover at the State Fair The State Fair Midway will feature more than 70 rides, including the iconic 212-foot Texas StarFerris Wheel, 500-foot Top or Texas Tower, and the 1914 Dentzel Carousel, as well as numerous Midway games. Food & Ride coupons, costing $ 50, must be purchased for the rides and can be purchased onlineor at coupon kiosks throughout the exhibition grounds. Big Tex Game cards are sold near the games. Fried Foods at Texas State Fair You know the food is good at the fair when there are prizes. Since 2005, the Big Tex Choice Awards have recognized the best fried foods in the show. This year’s winners include armadillo-shaped sweet pastries and fried seafood okra balls. Also look for duck meatballs, smoked sausage shots, corn dogs, and turkey thighs, as well as breaded and fried whole kernel corn. Make sure you get your Food & Ride coupons, which can be purchased online. For more details, visit the Texas State Fair website. Mara Corts Gonzlez can be reached at 915-546-6150; [email protected]; @EPTMaria on Twitter.

