Firefighter, actor and entrepreneur, Ash Forks Cris Acosta isn’t afraid to try everything | Williams-Grand Canyon News

Many in the Ash Fork area know Cris Acosta, whether as a firefighter, actor or craftsman. He is a man who does not stand still and loves to try new things.

From humble beginnings, a product of immigrants, a student with learning disabilities and a child from a broken home, Acosta took on every challenge with courage and humor and created an interesting life for herself.

Born in Prescott, Arizona in December 1987, Acosta was the fourth child in a family of five.

Years ago, her family escaped a dangerous life in Agua Prieta, Mexico, a small border town near Douglas, Arizona, for a better life in the United States.

Her parents grew up together, and when they got visas moved to Perkinsville, Arizona, then Sedona before landing in Ash Fork, where Acosta grew up.

Attending Ash Fork schools from kindergarten to graduation, Acosta described himself as a clumsy kid.

I was cheesy, a little more uncomfortable than the other kids, he said. I never really noticed it until I got older and then I was pretty disappointed.

Acosta was diagnosed with a learning disability and struggled to learn to read. The school sent him to ESL classes, which didn’t help.

I knew English and Spanish so I don’t know what the hell I was doing there, he laughed.

Acosta grew up in a Spanish speaking home and learned English in film and television.

In his own words: We have all been surrounded by people who have told us that our dreams are not possible, it fuels your fire. If you decide to go after your dreams, you will give hope to others who want to do the same. You can serve as an example for them and why they should try. You can help them, coach them and encourage them to continue. Life is short. Our days are numbered, so why spend them doing something we don’t like? It’s time to make the decision to go. Dream big. Focus on your dreams. Make your dreams come true. Remember, there is nothing wrong with having a regular, unrelated job while you pursue your passion. I happily work at the Ash Fork Unified School District to pay the bills, but I work really hard to turn my passion into income, so that I can continue doing what I love. I’m still young, but I’m not a spring chicken. I can tell you this, there is a difference between jumping from the plane screaming and screaming without a parachute and jumping with a parachute attached to your back. If you want to pursue your passion, just be smart and stay strong and never give up. Chris Acosta

In middle and high school, Acosta was raised believing that there was something wrong with him.

I struggled a lot in math and English, he says.

Where Acosta excelled was in art, becoming proficient in drawing and graphics.

He also found a loophole by watching VHS movies such as Jurassic Park, ET and everything on TV.

In addition to the struggles at school, tension was high in Acosta’s house. His parents finally divorced when he was in high school,

In addition to my struggles at school, I should see my parents fighting when I get home, he said. I always tried to be there for my little sister because it affected her a lot.

Despite pressure from her parents to outdo herself, Acosta discovered a love of cinema and pretending.

Her father’s gift of an old camcorder helped change her life.

He began to use the camera to film family vacations and make home movies with his army men.

I wish I could have more support from my family, mom and dad, he said. They worry about me and want me to have a solid job and find a nice girl. They’re just confused as to where I am in life.

Acosta credits many mentors who have helped him navigate every step of his film career, which includes several acting coaches and film instructors.

Sometimes you have to push negative people away so you can pursue what you want to do, he said. If you listen to the naysayers, you can start to believe them.

He found strength in their words.

They said if you want to do this for a living, you’re really going to have to give it 100%. Either you go all out or you do something else that has nothing to do with what you want to do, he said. It’s always in my head that this is what I want to do.

He began to focus on his acting in 2011, taking classes at Sedona and Northern Arizona University.

However, when he realized that classes weren’t what he expected, he decided to take a break and pursue another passion.

It was then that I was involved in a fire, he said. A few buddies knew I was down and they invited me to a fire meeting.

A few months later, in 2013, Acosta enlisted as a volunteer firefighter with the Ash Fork Fire Department.

He said becoming a firefighter never crossed his mind.

Not at all, he said. It was just something new that popped up.

He was given a radio and told they needed help.

I thought, well, that would be cool, I like helping people, ”he said. cinema, theater and art. ‘

As a city of only 700 people, Ash Forks’ call volume is not large, however, the department responds to traumatic calls on Interstate 40.

Acosta’s first call was a semi-rollover on I-40. The driver was pinned down and he was able to help.

I saw a group of people helping and forming a team together, he said. I thought it was cool as hell. When I got back from the call they asked me if I was okay and when I got home I thought, maybe I want to get more involved.

Acosta decided to get its EMT certification and started working for its Fire and Hazmat certification.

Another life-changing event happened later that year when Acosta attended the memorial service for the Granite Mountain Hotshots in the Prescott Valley.

There were so many firefighters, so many people in the Prescott Toyota Center, he said.

Acosta said it was an eye-opening experience, one that made him realize the type of life and death situations you can face in the fire department.

While fighting the fires, Acosta put his acting career on hold, but an opportunity presented itself where he could combine his two passions.

That’s when I found out they were going to film Only the Brave about the Granite Mountain Hotshots, he said.

Acosta knew he had to be a part of this movie.

He contacted the New Mexico board of directors, explaining that he wanted to be an extra on the film. Because he was out of state, they told him no. But Acosta persisted even in offering to work for free.

The agent told him to come to the filming location and find a solution.

I was the happiest guy ever, Acosta said. The crazy thing is that after I finished I got to see Josh Brolin and all the original buggies and vehicles. I decided if there was a way to get involved in making movies while doing firefighting, that would be great.

Acosta has started to fall in love with the theater again.

Shortly after filming Only the Brave, Acosta was cast for Fronteras, an independent feature film. He then tried his hand at acting.

I’ve always been a fan of watching Chris Farley and John Candy, he said. I like to play a lot of different things. I’m really interested in all of this.

Acosta is awaiting the release of A Christmas Journey and Rescued, which is slated for release this fall.

They’re two faith-based movies, which is really cool. I have always acted in films that are not religious, he says.

In Rescued, Acosta plays an EMT supervisor and in A Christmas Journey the son of a junkyard owner.

I like to see things come together and then being able to see them on the big screen is really cool too, he said.

When Acosta isn’t preparing for an upcoming role or making fire calls, he can be found at his workbench, creating laser-etched wooden flags.

Originally, I started making commemorative flags for wildland firefighters, firefighters, police and to commemorate 9/11, he said. I like having these flags to help people remember these heroes or specific times when people did acts of bravery to help those in need.

For him, flags can offer a way to help some cope with loss or can be a sign of appreciation.

Seeing people happy to receive something I made, in this case a wooden American flag, thrills me, he said.

To date, Acosta has manufactured around 300 flags.

I know I’m from Ash Fork, that little town. I live in the guest house behind my mother’s house. It all starts to go into your head and you start to think that all you’re good at is giving up and going to work doing something you don’t want to do, he said.

Those interested can follow Acosta on its social media pages. Custom wooden flags are available by email at [email protected] or on Facebook at Acostas wooden flags and designs.