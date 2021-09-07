Pensacola Interstate Fair 2021 entertainment schedule released





Country star Rodney Atkins will headline next month’s Pensacola Interstate Fair with a lineup that features a wide range of musical acts and family activities. Pensacola’s longest-running annual agricultural and entertainment tradition returns October 21-31 for its 87th season. In addition to rides, exhibits, fair trade food and shows, the fair has a busy entertainment lineup. Here is the schedule: Thursday October 21 at 7 p.m .: Returning this year, the fair’s music lineup kicks off opening night with the “Cat Country 98.7 BIG Lip Sync Battle Finals”, an epic showdown starting at 7pm. Prior to the final, Cat Country will host a lip-sync battle at various locations around Pensacola where three winning contestants will be chosen each evening. A total of 12 acts will compete on stage to become the 2021 Lip Sync Champion on opening night at the Pepsi Open-Air Stage Exhibition Center. Friday October 22 at 7:30 p.m .: The following night, Eliminator KC will take the stage to perform ZZ Top’s best hits like “Gimme All Your Lovin ‘”, “La Grange”, “Legs”, “Tush” and “Sharp Dressed Man”. For more than two decades, Eliminator KC has toured coast to coast, performing ZZ Top guitar riffs and blues-rooted vocals, as the longest-running nationally touring ZZ Top tribute band in the world. country. Saturday 23 October at 7:30 p.m .: The fair once again welcomes Pensacola’s favorite local band, White Tie Rock Ensemble, this year with a tribute to the Eagles. The local band of musicians recreates classic rock albums with a classic approach: a complete rock band, with the Tied Up String Quartet, and an added dimension of a multimedia presentation. Get ready to sing classic hits like “Hotel California”, “One of These Nights”, “Take It Easy”, “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling”. Monday October 25 at 7:30 p.m .: Up-and-coming blues and soul singer Jordan Chase, from Pensacola and New Orleans, will take to the Pepsi Open-Air stage at 7:30 p.m. with his sultry, sexy and sandy voice. In 2019, Chase appeared on NBC’s hit reality show “The Voice,” landing a spot on Blake Shelton’s team. Thursday October 28 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Step back in time with one of the greatest bands in pop history with Night Fever An Evening of the Bee Gees as part of a special appreciation day for seniors. From the early years to the disco age, you’ll hear hits from “Stayin ‘Alive”, “To Love Somebody”, “How Can you Mend a Broken Heart”, “More Than a Woman”, “Jive Talking”, ” How Deep is Your Love “and” You should dance “. Night Fever features the voice and look of the Bee Gees with John Acosta as Barry Gibb, Joe Varga as Robin Gibb and Carm Castiglione as Maurice Gibb. Friday October 29 at 7:30 p.m.Resurrection A Tribute to Journey recreates the experience of a 1980s Journey concert, reproducing the sights and sounds that captivate and transport audiences to the heyday of arena rock, including the iconic red grand piano used by Journey at the time. The band will perform hits like “Open Arms”, “Wheel in the Sky”, “Faithfully” and “Don’t Stop Believin ‘”. Singer Ryan Christopher delivers the vocal precision, appearance and stage presence of legendary Steve Perry. Saturday October 30 at 7:30 p.m .:With eight Top 5 singles, six No.1s and 1 billion on-demand career streams to his name, American country music artist, singer and songwriter Rodney Atkins is making headlines at the fair this year. . Atkins continues to be recognized as a powerful voice on country radio. Fans can expect him to perform new music in the works, as well as his biggest hits like his No. 1 “Watching You”, platinum record. Other hits include “It’s America”, “Farmer’s Daughter” and “If You’re Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows)”. His latest gold certified single, “Caught Up in the Country”, is also slated to make the night’s set list. Besides music, what else is on the fair’s entertainment program? In addition to the music numbers, festival-goers can also catch the 4-H Youth and FFA Steer Show at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, in the breeding arena. The Steer Show gives pre-teens and teens the chance to showcase the steers they’ve raised over the past six months. The public can attend and bid on any of the 30 or so steers that will be auctioned this year. New this year is Puppy Pals, an action-comedy-packed dog show where adopted and rescued dogs perform spectacular stunts and jaw-dropping feats for the audience. Daily sessions are at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 1:16 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. By popular demand, the adorable sea lions from the hit series “Sea Lion Splash” are back. The dynamic duo will present two to three daily shows, depending on the day. The daily Sea Lion Splash shows are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cirque Ma’Ceo is also back, a dynamic acrobatic variety show that has thrilled audiences for over 10 years with its high-flying acrobats, dangerous crossbow and world champion Polynesian fire dancer. Daily sessions are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. From October 26 to 31, you can also see Dennis Lee, the traveling rodeo clown, walking around halfway. You can see him doing a comedy, playing a mime or a statue, or playing pranks on the fairgrounds as they stroll through the fairgrounds. Visit PensacolaFair.com for daily show times and possible weather changes.

