Akshay Kumar’s mother is not feeling well, actor calls it a very difficult hour for the family | Bollywood





Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media on Tuesday to thank his fans. Akshay has confirmed that his mother, Aruna Bhatia, is not feeling well and thanked his fans for their concern. Touched beyond words by your concern for my mother’s health. It is a very difficult hour for me and my family. Any of your prayers would be of great help, he wrote in his message. Akshay also added a folded hands emoji to his post. + The actor returned from London to Mumbai on Monday morning. His family, his wife Twinkle Khanna and his daughter Nitara did not return with him. It was reported that Aruna had been admitted to the intensive care unit of a Mumbai hospital and that Akshay had cut short her trip to the United States to be by her side. Akshay was previously in the UK where he was filming for his upcoming film Cinderella, produced by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by Ranjit M Tewari. Akshay shared a photo of London in August. He came out for a city tour after completing his quarantine there. “I just finished my quarantine in London today and went out for some fresh air,” he wrote, adding a photo of him cycling on a boulevard. Akshay also shared how his bike session amid lush green trees in the background reminded him of Ratlam Ki Galiyan in Madhya Pradesh, India. “A glance around and I was immediately transported to Ratlam which I remember visiting as a child on my summer vacation. Everywhere I saw I could see a missing green Ratlam ki galiyaan “, he added. Read also : Ronit Roy says Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar paid his security agency during pandemic, “never even called” He recently starred in Ranjit M Tewari’s spy thriller Bell Bottom. BellBottom hit theaters on August 19. The film stars Akshay as an R&AW agent. It is based on the hijackings that took India by storm in the early 1980s. Lara Dutta Bhupathi examines the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, then in power. Vaani Kapoor is also part of the film. He will then be seen in the following films – Prithiviraj, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/akshay-kumar-s-mother-is-unwell-actor-calls-it-a-very-tough-hour-for-family-101631020144351.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos