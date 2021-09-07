How Meng’er Zhang was chosen to play Xialing – The Hollywood Reporter

When actress Meng’er Zhang saw a cast in a group chat, she had no idea what a life-changing opportunity would be.

Zhang sent an auto-cassette for the audition, which called for a woman who could speak English and Mandarin. It wasn’t until later, when she found herself doing a screen test with Simu Liu, that she realized she was auditioning for Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

The project, which just broke Labor Day weekend box office records, not only saw her join the biggest movie franchise in history, but also introduced her to her husband. , Yung Lee, an action designer on Shang-Chi. Liu and her co-star Awkwafina surprised the couple with a celebration at Disneyland.

In a conversation with Hollywood journalist, Zhang reflects on a swirling few years and looks forward to Xialing’s future. She also looks back on her time with Brad Allan, the famous stunt coordinator who died before Shang-Chithe Liberation.

Take me back to the beginning of life, when you decided acting was something you wanted to do?

My mom is an actress and my dad was a set designer, so I was born and raised in theaters. The theater was the playground of my childhood. It’s still in my blood. I never doubted being an actor. I always wanted to, and my parents really supported me.

They must be excited for you now.

Yes. I didn’t tell them at first because I signed an NDA. I couldn’t talk about it, so I didn’t tell them that. I can keep a big secret.

They thought you were going to Australia, where Shang-Chi shot, for fun?

Afterwards, when I told them I was making a Marvel movie, they were shocked. “Wonder!” I said, “Yeah Marvel.” They said, “This wonder?” I said, “Yeah, that Marvel.”

You saw the Shang-Chi audition in a group discussion. What happened next ?

I had no idea I was auditioning for a Marvel movie. I saw this audition call in a group chat and it was said that they needed a girl who could speak Chinese and English, so I thought, “I can do that.” I sent my own tape and got a reminder. They took me to do a screentest with Simu and that’s when I found out I was auditioning for Shang-Chi.

You have four months of training. How is life at this time?

I had no martial arts training before this movie and they sent me four months earlier to train. The training was really intense. I remember the first day I started my training I was so excited I remember Simu came to have lunch with me on the first day here. I was so excited to tell him, “brother brother, we have our personal trainer, we have our multiple stunt trainers, we have a meal plan prepared every day. And we get paid! Nothing can be better than that. . And Simu said, “I’ve been here for over a month. It’s just your first day. I’ll ask you again after a week and see how you are. After a week, he’s got me. saw. “How are you?” I was like, “I’m so tired. I don’t have the energy to talk to anyone. And I crave fried chicken. And so, they m “took to a cheat meal. The cheat meal has become a tradition between us.

Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS from Marvel Studios.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

One of the highlights is the fight scene between you and Simu from the start. How long have you been shooting this scene?

It took a long time. I remember the first day we shot this scene, it’s also the first fight scene we shot. I was really nervous, even though Simu and I trained 1000 times. He encouraged me and he said, “It’s okay if you really hit me. I’ll be fine. You can’t hurt me. So I was like, “OK. I walked into my character and I went and punched him in the face. I did not want. I was in my character and guess it wasn’t her favorite memory on set, but I enjoyed it. (Laughs.) It felt good.

What did you learn from having Tony Leung as your onscreen father?

Working with Tony was a dream come true. He is a legend. His work ethic is incredible. He never returned to his trailer. He never asked for anything. He never brought his phone to settle. He just sat there and watched and was always prepared. I can watch his performance under the microscope. He’s so good. I learned a lot from him. I also learned a lot from Awkwafina. She’s the coolest girl I’ve ever met. She is so witty. It was pretty intimidating to improvise with her, because she’s so good at it. I want to do more with her because I can learn a lot. She is incredible.

What memories do you have of your collaboration with Brad Allan?

He was really nice to us. I remember the Christmas holidays, he gave the stunt girls a very nice spa. He gave us gift certificates so that we could enjoy a relaxing day. He was awesome. The action sequences in this movie were amazing. So mind-blowing, and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen in the Marvel Universe. I can’t even choose my favorite because I love them all.

What training did you need to master string dart?

It’s very hard at first because when I started training I tried very hard to control it. But the more I tried to control it, the harder to control it [it was.] My rope dart trainer taught me that. “Don’t try to control it. Communicate with him and he will go where you want him to go. When I got it I felt really good. It is beautiful and it has become a part of my body.

You got married during this movie. What’s the process of having a wedding while making a giant movie?

Yes, you heard. (Laughs.) I met my husband on this movie. He is one of the action designers of our film. We didn’t prepare anything for our wedding, we just decided to get married because it felt right to us. The production through to a really big celebratory party for us and Simu took us on a trip to Disneyland. He surprised us and Awkwafina reserved an entire place to celebrate for us. We are a big family. It really is special.

Do you hope to work again with your husband on a film?

Yes, I love him so much and he always trains me. (Laughs.)

Do you know when you will play this character again?

I do not know. I would really like to know, because I’m so excited for the sequel for her. I just feel very excited.

Destiny and the writers did a great job of building some excitement where this character could go.

A word of advice: stay seated until the very end of the film.

What did the covers look like?

We constantly missed each other when we went our separate ways. I was really happy to see everyone again and we enjoyed every moment we spent together. We’re a really big family and that’s what is so special about this movie.

What did you feel when you saw Shang-Chi screen at first?

It was my first premiere and I was nervous because I had never experienced anything like it before. Marvel fans, they are the best fans. They are so united and they are so creative. Someone had already dressed up as characters from our film. Wow. I am really lucky.