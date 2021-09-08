Entertainment
Q&A with Bystander 9/11 actor Eric Dwinnells Framingham SOURCE
FRAMINGHAM On Saturday 11 September 2021, Framingham Public Schools and atac (Amazing Things Theater) will presentWitness of September 11, a powerful play about the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
Directed by Donna Wresinski, the play features several Framingham Public School employees, Framingham High alumni, and a few local politicians.
The performance is scheduled for one night only in the intimate downtown theater on September 11 at 8 p.m. There are less than 135 tickets for the performance.
Tickets are available now and are selling out quickly.As of this weekend, there are only about 2 dozen tickets.
To purchase a ticket, click here.
SOURCE does a question-and-answer session with the cast members
***
Eric Dwinnells
Lives in:Framingham
Your acting experience: More than 10 years of theater studies with Donna and her daughter Teri. A little time at the Boston Conservatory and over 20 years of performing for all kinds of audiences in all kinds of circumstances
Favorite Actor / Actress:Christoph Waltz
What’s your favorite room?HAIR
Where were you on September 11?At home in Ashland, surfing the net listening to Howard Stern. I heard Stern talk about it, then watched the day unfold on TV with my mom.
Why did you want to be part of this production?First of all, because Donna asked me to too. She helped me so much in high school, if I can I will always be willing to work with her! Beyond that, September 11 was a turning point in our history and a turning point for me personally. It is a time to remember and reflect as a company and personally.
How does this piece speak to you?This brings me back. As we do the rehearsals and think about my character, I can’t help but think about my own experiences, so I tend to imagine myself as a college student. So of course I realize I’m middle aged now, not a young college student! And it makes me think back to everything that has changed in society and personally and what it all means. Even if you remember September 11 and know intellectually that it was an important historical moment, it just isn’t something you still think about in any meaningful way. So now, doing this performance, we confront it every night with rehearsal and think about it throughout the day, it’s a lot of heavy thinking! But healing too, I think.
What would you like the audience to take away from this performance?I hope that will bring them back to that time as well. Hope this gives them a chance to reflect on their own life since then. For the young people, I hope this gives them an idea of what that terrible day was like and I hope it inspires them to continue the conversation after the show is over with the friends and family who have had it. lived.
What does hope mean to you?I think of Mister Rogers saying Seek help. When you see something terrible happening, remember that there are a lot of good people out there trying to help you. It is hope. This quote from Mister Rogers goes around a lot and it’s a great idea, but it’s also important to remember that he was talking to kids. If he spoke to adults, I think he would encourage us to BE the caregivers!
The arts at Framingham arefuture ! There has always been a strong artistic community in and around Framingham, but there has been a lack of opportunities to showcase their talents in town. There are great outlets today (including Amazing Things) and I hope to see this trend continue with more creative outlets for artists of all disciplines.
When it comes to art, Framingham needsa real theater! I see presentations from the historical society and I see many buildings that were once theaters where stars like Tony Bennett were performing at the time and I think why we can’t have it now! We are a city now! We deserve a real professional theater!
***
