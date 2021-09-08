Dr. Dre to Present Radio Legend Big Boy with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





After nearly 30 decades on the radio, Real 92.3s Big Boys Neighborhood’s Kurt Big Boy Alexander will get his own Hollywood star. The legend will receive the honor in the radio category in front of the Amoeba Music record store on Hollywood Boulevard after a few words from presenter Dr. Dre. Big Boy began his career as a DJ at parties and as a bodyguard for ’90s hip hop group The Pharcyde before befriending The Baka Boyz, who hosted a morning show on LAs Power. 106 KPWR. With no internship experience, the personality accepted a concert where he was responsible for the entertainment of the nights and afternoons, ultimately gaining the buzz for his morning show. After 20 years, the show now called Big Boys Neighborhood switched to Real 92.3 and became syndicated by Premiere Networks, while the personality won several Personality of the Year awards and was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2015. Despite his accomplishments, Big Boy revealed he was surprised to learn he was going to have his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Even in my radio career for the past 27 years there never has been, there are things where you say to yourself, Oh I wanna get this or I hope I wanna get that but a star was totally something i wish i didn’t think it was going to be possible for me he said KTLA 5. And not that I thought, Oh you’re not worthy, I just didn’t think I would get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It wasn’t one of those things where I was in my head like, one day. And I had a lot of thoughts, and they come true, but this one, not at all. A Dre fan, Big Boy said it was huge for him to know the West Coast legend was ready to gift him a star. He also expressed his enthusiasm for hearing from George Lopez, who also agreed to speak about him at the ceremony. Big Boy is scheduled to receive his Hollywood star tomorrow (September 8) for his 52nd birthday. Big Boy is the pride and joy of Los Angeles and a hero to his listeners, said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We are delighted to honor him on his special birthday and welcome him to our Walk of Fame family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.revolt.tv/news/2021/9/7/22661494/dr-dre-to-present-big-boy-with-hollywood-star The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos