Good Hindi Movies To Stream Now

Comedy. Action-Adventure. Horror. You know standard genres all too well. And as Netflix spills over into every division, you might not have been inspired to jump into a new universe in a while. But there is one beauty that comes with streaming sites today: we now have access to genres that we would never consider if it weren’t already pre-loaded in our queues. It’s time you stop ignoring it. Such a kingdom? Bollywood, which, we have to add, is the biggest film industry in the world, so you’re insanely late for the party. The Cannon of India has offered more to the world of cinema than any new fan has likely realized.

So what exactly do Bollywood movies have? Glad you asked! Yes, bright colors and elaborate musical numbers, but more importantly, a plethora of rich and previously unknown (to you) tales waiting to be explored, from vignettes about cursed lovers to films highlighting stigmatized individuals in the world. within the local culture. It’s all about portraying a message, and with some of the world’s biggest stars at their helm (Aishwarya Rai’s name may ring a bell), they’re sure to strike a chord or even throw one or more. two dances-a-thon.

So, for anyone hoping to dive into a new realm of entertainment, or those who have already made their way to massive fandom, we’ve rounded up the best Bollywood movies from Netflix. Trust us, you won’t want to stop watching once you get started. (And you don’t have to, be sure to also check out our list of the best Bollywood movies of all time.)

Jab we met

It is the story of cursed lovers, but with a modern approach. The film follows Aditya, a depressed young man who has just found out that his ex has married. While traveling by train to Bombay, he comes across Geet, a human sunbeam but who is committed to his lover at home. Although they feel an immediate connection, it is only when they meet a few years later that Aditya realizes that he has to save her, just like she saved him long ago.

About Shanti

A staple of modern Bollywood, it follows a young aspiring actor who, after dying to save his true love from the reigns of her violent film-producing husband, suddenly comes to life three decades later. The only problem? He is now living the life of a successful star, trying to avenge his original fate years before. It’s a tribute to old-school movies in the format, and it’s sure to keep you glued to your seat.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Sweety is extremely frustrated with her family. They want to marry her as soon as possible, but she is hiding a huge secret: she is in love with a woman. A beloved playwright soon decides he’s going to help Sweety hang out with his family the only way he can think of: through a great musical, which he’s ready to write for her. It’s certainly a trailblazer in blending Bollywood with LGBTQ + identity, but it’s also just a story about self-acceptance and pride, however it manifests itself.

Padman

When Lakshmikant “Lakshmi” Chauhan finds out that his wife has used a dirty cloth every month during her menstrual cycle, he is alarmed by the practice in reverse. He sets out on the ultimate mission: to create a sanitary napkin that could be both hygienic and affordable even for the poorest woman in the country. Based on a true story, the film tells a story filled with resilience and the strength it takes to challenge what you know in society.

Dear Zindagi

When it comes to Bollywood, exploring mental health as a subject is fairly new. Focusing on depression in 21st century India, the film explores a woman’s dissatisfaction with the way she lives her life through a series of therapy sessions. Not only will this touch your heart, but it will also put you in front of your life choices and your wonder, What exactly am I looking for?

Jodhaa Akbar

It’s Bollywood that meets Romeo and Juliet! When Akbar, a Mughal and Muslim king, and Jodhaa, a Rajput and Hindu princess, marry in order to create an alliance between the two regions, no one expects them to actually fall in love. But as their affections towards each other grow deeper and deeper, so do the external factors threatening to tear the couple and their realms apart. Not only does it portray a unique take on 16th century India, but it also stars Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai in one of the main roles.

Stories of lust

An anthology film by four prolific directors, Stories of lust explores the stigmas behind sex and attraction in the 21st century. Whether it’s the love between two different social classes or the rise and fall of a marriage, every story is different. And because it’s in this format, everyone feels like a good gateway to understanding the culture as a whole.

Dangal

A former professional wrestler desperately wants to get married and have a son to follow in his footsteps. The first half of the equation comes together easily, but the twist is in the second: he ends up having only girls. It’s not just a film exploring female power; it’s a beautiful story about the love a father has for his daughters.

Queen

Rani is in a bit of a difficult situation. She was just dumped by her fiance just a day before her wedding, and now she has a European honeymoon that she has to use up before she gets lost. That’s when the idea arose: to go on vacation anyway and explore what she is looking for in life. Think of this film as the Bollywood version of Eat Pray Love, only with better clothes and a greater push for female independence.

Lagaan

If there’s one Bollywood movie you should start with, this is it. Telling the story of a game of cricket between Indian villagers and British colonizers over the removal of rising taxes, this is a film that illustrates the power of resilience and teamwork. It is also famous for receiving the third Oscar nomination from India, and it is accompanied by an excellent soundtrack by famous film composer AR Rahman.

