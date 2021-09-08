Good Hindi Movies To Stream Now

Comedy. Action-Adventure. Horror. You know standard genres all too well. And as Netflix spills over into every division, you might not have been inspired to jump into a new universe in a while. But there is one beauty that comes with streaming sites today: we now have access to genres that we would never consider if it weren’t already pre-loaded in our queues. It’s time you stop ignoring it. Such a kingdom? Bollywood, which, we have to add, is the biggest film industry in the world, so you’re insanely late for the party. The Cannon of India has offered more to the world of cinema than any new fan has likely realized.

So what exactly do Bollywood movies have? Glad you asked! Yes, bright colors and elaborate musical numbers, but more importantly, a plethora of rich and previously unknown (to you) tales waiting to be explored, from vignettes about cursed lovers to films highlighting stigmatized individuals in the world. within the local culture. It’s all about portraying a message, and with some of the world’s biggest stars at their helm (Aishwarya Rai’s name may ring a bell), they’re sure to strike a chord or even throw one or more. two dances-a-thon.

So, for anyone hoping to dive into a new realm of entertainment, or those who have already made their way to massive fandom, we’ve rounded up the best Bollywood movies from Netflix. Trust us, you won’t want to stop watching once you get started. (And you don’t have to, be sure to also check out our list of the best Bollywood movies of all time.)