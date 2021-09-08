Death of actor Michael K. Williams and comedian Fuquan Johnson shows opioid epidemic is far from over

Michael K. Williams. Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic / Getty

The suspected overdose deaths of prominent celebrities show that the opioid epidemic is raging.

Public health experts say overdoses are on the rise and fentanyl is to blame.

The synthetic opioid is used to mix heroin, cocaine, and cannabis, which puts users at high risk for ADD.

The recent drug-related deaths of several prominent celebrities have renewed attention to the ongoing opioid epidemic in the United States.

Emmy nominated actor, Michael K. Williams, 54, who was best known for his role as Omar Little in “The Wire” and Albert “Chalky” White in the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire”, was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday. with what seemed to be heroine on his kitchen table.

Popular Los Angeles comedians Fuquan Johnson, 43, and Enrico Colangeli, 48, were among three people found dead of overdoses at a party on Saturday after ingesting cocaine containing fentanyl, the CBS Los Angeles affiliate reported.

Public health experts say their deaths are part of a growing number of overdoses across the country as the United States continues to fight an influx of street drugs containing fentanyl during the pandemic.

Philip Rutherford, COO of the association Faces and Voices of Recovery, told Insider that there is no hard data that shows more people are currently struggling with substance use disorders, but rather more people are dying from drug use.

“I think the short version is that we are seeing absolutely more overdoses,” Rutherford said. “I think the saddest thing is that we are not seeing a corresponding change in the amount of substance use disorders. Overdoses are increasing, but substance use disorders themselves have been a number. quite durable. “

Drug overdoses increased 29.4% in 2020 from the previous year, according to CDC data.

Drug policy experts predicts an increase last year in part because of pandemic pressure on social services and isolation from COVID-19 preventing individuals from getting the help they need.

Rutherford and Dr Adam Scott Wandt, lawyer and assistant professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told Insider that the increasing prevalence of fentanyl used as an additive in most illicit drugs is also likely responsible for the rising number of deaths. .

Fentanyl is very potent and is found in almost all street drugs in the United States.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine, is used by illicit drug manufacturers to reduce their supply.

The synthetic drug is much cheaper to produce and lighter to transport, so it is economically advantageous for those who produce the drug, said Rutherford and Wandt.

While the presence of fentanyl in other opioids, like heroin or illicit pain relievers, has been a well-known threat in parts of the country for the past five years, it is now starting to show up in less suspicious street drugs like cocaine. and cannabis. .

“It’s lucrative because it’s smaller in weight, so you don’t need that much for the effect you want,” Rutherford said. “It’s more valuable than cocaine.”

But it’s also much more dangerous, especially for people who haven’t developed an opioid tolerance.

Wandt is studying how illicit drugs find their way into the hands of consumers on the darknet. Through research, he learned that dark net vendors supply a large amount of drugs that eventually end up at neighborhood vendors, as well as directly into the hands of users.

“There is no doubt that looking at the preliminary data, there is a significantly significant amount of drugs from these darknet markets being shipped both from the United States and around the world and entering our communities,” a- he declared.

The sellers produce a wide range of drugs, including heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, illicit pills and cannabis, he said.

The market for people using heroin or cannabis who seek the effects of a drug like fentanyl is small, so often, if these drugs have been associated with the synthetic opioid, it is not intentional. Rutherford told Insider.

The fact that manufacturers often produce fentanyl in the same facilities as they manufacture other drugs carries a high risk of cross-contamination, which can be particularly dangerous for occasional users of cocaine or other non-opioids.

“Not only are they not the typical user, but they haven’t developed opioid tolerance,” Wandt said. “Someone who has had little or no tolerance to opioids could have an extremely serious reaction to just the smallest amount of fentanyl.”

On the left, a lethal dose of heroin; on the right, a lethal dose of fentanyl. New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory

Fentanyl is making its way into communities of color

When the opioid epidemic began, it was largely white Americans who were dying of drugs. These days, however, it’s black men and women who overdose at disproportionate rates, Rutherford told Insider.

“I think the black community is just catching up. This is the theoretical delivery method,” he said.

Initially, opioids fell into the hands of people with substance use disorders or dealers through health care providers in the form of pain relievers.

“Because in the black community, access to quality health care is a systemic issue, the group was probably somewhat protected from the pill form of opioids,” he said.

Studies have shown that partly because of racial prejudice Black Americans were less likely to be prescribed opioids for pain management such as treat upset stomach, migraines, or back pain. However, the pandemic has seen a peak drug overdoses, including in the black community, as the opioid crisis persisted.

Last year in Florida, at the start of the covid-19 pandemic, overdoses among blacks increased by 110%, according to the Opioid project. In San Francisco, the overdose rate among black Americans more than tripled during the pandemic.

Today’s doctors are more strict about prescribing narcotics, and that supply has been replaced by illicit opioids – which are often combined with fentanyl. This form of drug is now seeping into urban centers, including black and poor communities, he said.

