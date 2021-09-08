Britney Spears’ father calls for end of guardianship

In a court record obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter’s pleas in two separate hearings over the summer in his request to end the 13-year-old’s guardianship.

“Recent events linked to this guardianship have called into question whether the circumstances have changed to such an extent that the grounds for establishing a guardianship may no longer exist,” the file indicates.

Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants to take back control of her life without the safeguards of a guardianship. She wants to be able to make decisions about her own medical care, decide when, where and how often to take a therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or supervision. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she wants to. In short, she wants to live her life as she does. hear without the constraints of a curator or legal proceedings, ”we read in part in the petition.

“As Mr. Spears has said over and over again, all he wants is the best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to end the guardianship and thinks she can managing her own life, Mr. Spears thinks she should get it lucky, ”the record says.