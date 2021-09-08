As SSR’s ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ turns 8; a look at relationships to live in Bollywood movies





Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Shuddh Desi Romance recently timed in 8 years. His co-stars in the film remembered him on this occasion. Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor were both the protagonists of Shuddh Desi Romance with Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was one of the few Bollywood movies about live relationships. The live performance in Bollywood caused a sensation at times, but also captured the hearts of fans with its uniqueness. Here are films that have changed the perception of life relationships in India through cinema. Arth Arth was one of the first Bollywood movies to live in relationships, as Shabana Azmi star Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Smita Patil is still etched in the minds of fans. The film was released in 1982 and ended up winning several awards. The portrayal of the ‘ambitious man’, ‘woman’ and ‘other woman’ archetype was so well addressed that the actors were nominated for several awards and also won a few. Cinephiles consider this film to be quite revolutionary with the portrayal of a live performance in Bollywood during this era, with intense characters and unabashed truths about human nature shown on screen. Watch the song from the movie here Salaam Namaste There is a glaring difference in the way the subject is handled after the 2000s in movies when a movie like Salaam Namaste came out. Instead of complex characters finding their identity in the midst of a plot-driven film, they’re eccentric heroes speaking in “cool lingo,” wearing enviable markings that create a complex for the generation watching them. At the same time, as the past portrays the quintessential alpha male, movies like Salaam Namaste Saif Ali Khan had portrayed the image of the chocolate boy, which was beloved by fans and still works well for Bollywood films. Luka Chuppi Kartik star Aaryan and Kriti Sanon has been a hit, especially with his songs. He was modern, but moralistic in his tone, dealt with contemporary issues, but had satirical character. And yet, the whole plot worked out well for observers. Girl and boy fall in love, but the ‘samaaj’ is a problem for them to get to know each other. They try to live for a few weeks, but chaos ensues which leads to some melodramatic and forced comedy sequences. Still, in the end, all is well with this one. It’s light, but also ends up sending a message about how everyone has the right to choose the “how” in order to get to know their partner. Bachna Ae Haseeno This movie was meant to portray a fast-paced, modernized, and liberated character in the lead role. Ranbir Kapoor, while playing the role, also showed a paradigm shift in the way live relationships are portrayed on screen. He played a phobic casanova of engagement who ends up living with Radhika (Bipasha Basu) who is a model from a small town. Although this is a larger-than-life great Yash Raj movie, there are aspects of it that have remained relevant to Gen Z. Shuddh Desi Romance One of Sushant Singh Rajput’s most memorable performances, Shuddh Desi Romance was one of the unconventional approaches to home relationships, especially in India. While the plot of this film and Luka Chuppi may seem vaguely similar, it differs in terms of having a main cast of three instead of two dealing with the traditional mindset of Indian society. The film’s ending is also quite different from most of the rest, as this film’s “quintessential happy ending” isn’t quite what you might expect. IMAGE: BOLLYWOODLATINOFANS / MY_REEL_CRAFT / SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT_FAN7-INSTAGRAM

