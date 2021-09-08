Britney Spears’ dad files case to end court guardianship – The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears’ father asked Tuesday to end guardianship of the court that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years.

James Spears filed his motion to end guardianship in Los Angeles Superior Court.

“As Mr. Spears has said over and over again, all he wants is what’s best for his daughter,” the document reads. “If Ms. Spears wants to end the guardianship and thinks she can manage her own life, Mr. Spears thinks she should be given that chance.” Judge Brenda Penny, who is overseeing the case, will have to approve the move.

There was no immediate response to an email requesting comment from Britney Spears’ attorney. James Spears had been the butt of much of the anger surrounding his daughter’s guardianship and the public.

A request from Britney Spears’ attorney to dismiss him was due to be heard at the next hearing in the case on September 29.

James Spears said in a filing on Aug. 12 that he planned to step down as his financial curator, but offered no timeline. He gave up his control over his life decisions in 2019, keeping only his role of overseeing his money.

He repeated on several occasions that his dismissal was not justified and that he had acted only in the best interests of his daughter.

The Guardianship was established in 2008 when Britney Spears started having very public mental struggles as the media obsessed with every moment, hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere and she lost custody of her children.

Tuesday’s filing cites how Britney Spears’ “passionate plea” to end the legal arrangement in a June 23 court speech rocked those who wanted her released, citing this afternoon’s transcript.

“I just want my life back,” Britney Spears said. “And it’s been 13 years and that’s enough. It’s been a long time since I owned my money. And it is my wish and my dream that it all ends up untested.

Tuesday’s filing notes that Spears said she was unaware she could file a petition to end guardianship, which she has yet to do. He says Penny’s decision to allow him to hire his own lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, shows the court is giving him the major choices. And it indicates that the evidence shows that she apparently “displayed a level of independence” by doing things like behaving in Southern California.

He also cites his desire to make his own decisions about therapy and other medical care. Spears had said in her June 23 speech that she was forced under guardianship to take certain medications and use an intrauterine device for birth control against her will.

James Spears has called for a judicial inquiry into these and other allegations, saying they were issues beyond his control as he had stepped down as his daughter’s curator, handing the role over to the professional. court appointed Jodi Montgomery.

Rosengart, Britney Spears’ new lawyer, said when he was hired in July that he intended to help end the guardianship and questioned whether it should be established in the first place, although ‘he has not yet filed a termination request.

Instead, he said his first priority was to get rid of James Spears, whom he challenged to resign on the spot during his first court appearance.

Rosengart called for the impeachment of James Spears on July 26, alleging he mismanaged his daughter’s money and affairs, and suggesting he used the guardianship for his own benefit. The judge denied her an emergency hearing on the case, saying she could be heard in due course in September.

The lawyer said he welcomed James Spears’ hint that he would eventually resign, but said it would not slow his efforts to fire him.

Spears gave credit to the Trustees’ initial existence for keeping her career afloat, although she has now suspended her job entirely for more than two years.

Fans opposing her situation and seeing what they thought were pleas for help in the pop star’s Instagram posts began calling #FreeBritney online and began appearing before her audiences in protest.

Famous names from Miley Cyrus to Britney Spears ex Justin Timberlake have joined the uproar in recent months, especially after Spears’ pair of impassioned court speeches in June and July.

Penny, the judge with ultimate power over the Guardianship, hasn’t seemed inclined to end it before, but she’s also never had such a clear opportunity.