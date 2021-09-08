LA Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula celebrates grand opening – Daily Breeze





The Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company celebrated the grand opening of the rebranded Promenade rink on Tuesday, September 7, with a grand opening ceremony at the Rolling Hills Estates facility. LA Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula, formerly the Promenade Ice Chalet, has been a staple in the Palos Verdes Peninsula for four decades, but closed last year due to financial issues. But the Kings and a sports entertainment company teamed up to save the rink, giving it a $ 200,000 renovation, which included repairing the cold-floor pipe system, providing high-speed Internet access and the installation of a new dashboard. The Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company celebrated the grand opening of the new LA Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula on Tuesday, September 7 with a ribbon cutting at Rolling Hills Estates. Pictured left is Daryl Evans, radio commentator for the Kings; Brad Berman, President of ASEC; Kelly Cheeseman, COO of Kings; Richard Wolf, senior vice president of Madison Marquette; the mascot of the Kings Bailey; Blake Bolden, American League of Kings scout and growth and inclusion specialist: and Luc Robitaille, Hockey Hall of Fame member and President of the Kings. (photo by Michael Hixon)

The Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company celebrated the grand opening of the new LA Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula on Tuesday, September 7 with a ribbon cutting at Rolling Hills Estates. In the photo, some of the first to take the ice. (photo by Michael Hixon) The facility will offer public skating; skating, figure skating and hockey lessons and clinics; and youth and adult hockey leagues. The Kings will also host a variety of events, including those aimed at youth. The rink, which opened in 1981, has a rich history, with some of the biggest names in figure skating showing off their talents there, including Olympic gold medalist Dorothy Hamill and Torrance native Michelle Kwan, who has won Olympic silver and bronze medals during his career. The Ice Chalet, then named, abruptly closed its doors on September 16, 2020, after financial difficulties linked to the coronavirus. But the Kings have teamed up with American Sports Entertainment Company and signed a five-year lease with the owners of the Promenade on the Peninsula Mall to operate the popular ice rink there. The two organizations have collaborated on other ice sports management projects, including a municipal rink in Valencia and the Pickwick rink in Burbank. The remodel also included upgrading the technology system and adding indoor and outdoor branding. We’ve always had a really strong collective reach at the 19+ rinks in Southern California, said Kelly Cheeseman, COO of the Kings last month. Sign up for The Localist, our daily email newsletter with handpicked stories related to where you live. Subscribe here.

