Children’s TV director was 72 – The Hollywood Reporter





Linda Kahn, who worked for almost four decades in children’s television as an executive with companies such as Nickelodeon, MTV Networks and Scholastic Media, has passed away. She was 72 years old. Kahn died on August 30 in New York City of complications from metastatic breast cancer, longtime friend and publicist Sheryl Johnston said. Kahn spent 12 years in leadership roles at Nickelodeon and MTV Networks from 1983, then worked for Scholastic Media from 1995 to 2008. She was also chair of the board of directors of New York Women in Film & Television from 2003 to 2005. In 2008, she formed Linda Kahn Media, a global consulting firm dedicated to building business and creative partnerships in all aspects of children’s media as well as mainstream entertainment. And since 2010, she has worked with Matt Kaplowitz at Bridge Multimedia, where as Director of Programming, she has helped make children’s television programming and educational games accessible to blind / visually impaired and disabled students through the New York Institute for Special Education. Born in Chicago on September 15, 1948, Kahn graduated from Washington University in St. Louis in 1970 before moving to Boston, where she taught college English and received her MA from Boston University. As vice president of acquisitions for Nickelodeon, she pioneered program acquisitions for the network and was instrumental in launching Nick at Nite. As Senior Vice President of International Program Sales, she initiated and developed Nickelodeon’s television syndication and format sales worldwide; introduced original series such as Rugrats, Ren and Stimpy and Doug the global children’s television market; and worked with networks around the world to customize Nickelodeon game show formats in local markets (the BBC with Double dare and ITV with Finders Guardians created successful series based on Nick formats). She then became Senior Vice President of International TV Sales and Merchandising at Scholastic Media, leading international consumer products and promotional activities for properties such as WordGirl, Maya and Miguel, Clifford the big red dog, Horrible stories, Stellaluna, The magic school bus, Animorphs and Goose bumps. Kahn has also spearheaded the branding / distribution strategy for Scholastic’s video collection and created a video line based on its Weston Woods library of best-selling picture books. Kahn was Co-Chair of the Board of Directors of the Greater NYC Affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure from 2007 to 2009 and was a member of the Komen NYC Board of Directors from 2003 to 2010 and a member of the Board. directors of BAFTA NY from 2003 to 2010. Survivors include her 29-year-old husband Christopher Gordon and sister Beth Malichi. “She had a great thirst for knowledge and, as a former educator, was passionate about education,” BAFTA member Susan Margolin said in a statement. “She was devoted to her close family, especially her loving husband Chris, as well as her friends. His optimism, positive outlook, and wicked sense of humor were always quite refreshing and inspiring. … His passing will be mourned by many. The New York Institute for Special Education has established a Linda Kahn Afterschool Fund in her memory to promote the education / enrichment of students with disabilities. Instead of flowers, people can contribute here.

