PYU Week 1 Results Feed: Non-College Football Edition
Welcome to the week 1 results feed!
Before I get to the results, I decided to add a side bet to week 2. Because it will be fun, and we could all use a good diversion this week.
Who will win the 2021 Marble League?
For those who aren’t familiar, Jelles Marble Runs is a YouTube channel that I and many of us at TDS love. And this year, the competition ends with an incredible finish. With one event left in the 16-event challenge, 11 of the 16 teams still have a chance to win. The current rankings are:
|Raspberry runners
|156
|Hazers
|149
|Mellow yellow
|147
|Glaciers
|144
|Momo team
|143
|Love at first sight
|140
|Crazy Cat’s Eyes (host)
|138
|Wild speeders
|137
|Shining swarm
|137
|Chocolate makers
|136
|Green ducks
|133
Points are awarded on a basis of 25-20-15 for gold / silver / bronze completers, then 12 for 4th, 11 for 5th, etc., down to 0 for the last. Any of these 11 teams can win the final event, and therefore the entire competition. Some will need help, as the teams currently ahead of them in the standings will have to finish badly enough not to end up with a greater total than them. The final event is called Marblocross, which appears to be an outdoor long distance road race. It will air on Jelles Marble Runs on YouTube on Friday morning.
This bet is completely optional. So you can ignore it if you want to, or if you just think this is all silly. But I will be counting it for the weekly bet amount requirements as a non-AAC game.
Okay, let’s move on to football. And speaking of things that award points on a ranking basis, here are the Week 1 results and the points competition:
|user
|CurrentLargeTotal
|FuturesPending
|Week 1 results
|Week1Points
|Danj725
|1120.46
|0
|120.46
|2
|bullsonparade96
|1120.00
|250
|370.00
|15
|mmmmmuzzles
|1114.55
|150
|264.55
|7
|under cover
|1113.18
|250
|363.18
|ten
|Gary Stephen
|1104.36
|0
|104.36
|1
|HerdCountry941
|1089.35
|0
|89.35
|1
|Elliot Moore
|1064.18
|150
|214.18
|5
|jrjs
|1015.09
|0
|09.15
|1
|camweed12
|992.73
|0
|-7.27
|E-dogg42
|985.80
|185
|170.80
|3
|Andrewpina
|958.18
|250
|208.18
|4
|Julmisteforheisman
|949.51
|0
|-50.49
|brian19
|940.91
|0
|-59.09
|Gym399
|938.18
|0
|-61.82
|jjlovecub
|934.00
|0
|-66.00
|dsidwell31
|912.73
|0
|-87.27
|Lrdnorman
|907.27
|0
|-92.73
|anthonyvito
|870.45
|100
|-29.55
|Gibbsak
|870.00
|0
|-130.00
|Ulhothot
|786.36
|250
|36.36
|1
|McIntyre2K7
|770.00
|110
|-120.00
|speruche
|750.00
|0
|-250.00
|mcgies852
|724.64
|150
|-125.36
|Defin
|701.27
|220
|-78.73
The current grand total includes money that has been wagered on futures contracts and has not yet been resolved. So some players who won money in week 1 are lower in the leaderboard than their week 1 results would dictate. The rightmost column is the points awarded, for the new points race. . bullsonparade96 was the big winner with 370, good for 15 points, followed by undercoverbull with 363.18 which was good for 10. Third place of the week, and 7 points, went to mmmmsnouts who won 264.55. These are pretty big weekly earnings!
ElliotMoore (6 points) and AndrewPina (5 points) were both over 200. E-Dogg42 (4 points), DanJ725 (3 points) and GaryStephen (2 points) were over 100. HerdCountry941, with a healthy profit of 89, 35, took only 9th. room for 1 point. Also, ULhothot and jrjs were both in the dark for the week which still earns 1 point even if you’re out of the Top 9. Well, count those points as the season progresses.
As for the matches: there have been several FCS victories over FBS, including 3 even before Saturday’s arrival. California-Davis won 19-17 at Tulsa in a game filled with errors. UNLV, who is famous in those areas for losing to Howard as a 43-point home favorite, lost again to FCS Eastern Washington. It was quite an end:
The biggest upheaval was Montana beating # 20 Washington. South Dakota State beat Colorado State with surprising ease, 42-23. Their quarterback was one Chris Oladokun. Dude, I bet an FBS school regrets letting this guy get away. East Tennessee State also won easily over Vanderbilt 23-3 and Holy Cross 38-28 over UConn. This game drove Randy Edsall to retirement.
# 7 Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Wyoming, and Georgia Southern all had close wins over the FCS competition. I moaned on Twitter about Kansas being kept alive by a 4th row targeting call, but I’ve since seen the climax and it definitely justified a flag. Kansas also had to convert another late 4th and 10th to survive.
Marble League bets, if you want to make them, will stay open until Friday morning, as that’s when the race will first air on YouTube. Football games begin Friday night, with Kansas-Coastal Carolina and UTEP-Boise State. All other games are on Saturday, and 36 of them are against FCS teams. The fake betting window is already open and your bankroll should be up to date on your scoreboard. Good game !
