



Englert Theaters Andre Perry will soon move on to a leadership role within the DCI team at Iowas University, where he plans to link arts and culture to the DCI goals of the university.

From 11 years with the Englert Theater to a future with the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of Iowa, Andre Perry remains close to the community of Iowa City. On August 24, England announced that Perry would be stepping down as executive director. His final day with England will be next week on September 13, before he officially moves into a new role of Senior Advisor and Director of Arts, Engagement and Inclusion with the UIs team. DEI September 22. A graduate of the UIs MFA Nonfiction Writing Program, Perry has had a close connection with Iowa City and the university for almost 20 years. In addition to serving as a Visiting Assistant Professor in the UI Writing Department, Perry also sits on numerous boards such as the National Independent Venue Association and has led several community projects in Iowa City, including co-founding the Mission Creek Festival and Witching Hour. musical and artistic events, both managed by Englert. So far, Perry has said the transition process has been a busy one, but he is grateful to all who are stepping into leadership roles, including John Schickedanz, who will serve as Englerts’ interim executive director in l absence of Perry. While he will soon be working in a slightly different field, moving from the Iowa City entertainment scene to a more directly involved campus role, much of Perrys’ work will remain the same, he said. It’s definitely a transition from one job to another, but the change in my head isn’t that big, he said. It’s like going from house to house. Along with the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Division, Perry will focus primarily on the arts and culture scene within the university, as well as overseeing campus climate surveys. He will also help the division oversee programs, conversations and policy improvements. Perry said much of his work will connect artistic and cultural aspects on campus, including academic programs for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as arts initiative projects like the Hancher Auditorium. , to the broader objectives of the IED based on the IED. He added that he wanted to make sure that students see the DCI division as a resource and ultimately make sure that the user interface feels like a positive and welcoming environment. I think part of this is about recognizing how well arts and culture specters really are at triggering conversations and workers with different perspectives in the same room, Perry said. It gives us the opportunity to talk about topics that might affect students, faculty, and staff. Perrys’ focus continues to revolve around community building. In England, said Perry, the main aspiration they were working toward was to create a better space where people felt held by the community. He said there is a similar notion with working with DEI. For me, everything is linked. I think all of these institutions, programs and divisions need to think about the environment in which their employees operate and try to constantly improve it, said Perry. The job is never done.

