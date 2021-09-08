Britney Spears’ father calls for an end to court guardianship | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) Britney Spears’ father on Tuesday asked to end guardianship of the court that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years.

James Spears filed his motion to end guardianship in Los Angeles Superior Court.

As Mr Spears has said time and time again, all he wants is what’s best for his daughter, the document says. If Ms. Spears wants to end the guardianship and believes she can manage her own life, Mr. Spears thinks she should be given that chance.

Judge Brenda Penny, who is overseeing the case, will have to approve the move.

Britney Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart said in an email that the filing represented another legal victory for Britney Spears, a massive victory as well as justification for Ms Spears.

James Spears had been the butt of much of the anger surrounding his daughter’s guardianship and the public.

A petition from Britney Spears’ lawyer to dismiss him was scheduled to be heard at the next hearing in the case on September 29.

James Spears said in a filing on Aug. 12, that he planned to step down as his financial curator, but offered no timetable. He gave up his control over his life decisions in 2019, keeping only his role of overseeing his money.

He repeated over and over that there was no justification for its withdrawal, and he only acted in his daughter’s best interests.

The the guardianship was created in 2008 When Britney Spears started having very public mental struggles as the media obsessed with every moment, hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere and she lost custody of her children.

Tuesday’s filing cites how Britney Spears passionately pleaded to end the legal arrangement in a June 23 speech in court, rocked those who wanted to see her released, citing this afternoon’s transcript.

I just want my life back, said Britney Spears. And it’s been 13 years and that’s enough. It’s been a long time since I owned my money. And it is my wish and my dream that it all ends up untested.

On Tuesday, she filed notes indicating that Spears said she was unaware she could file a petition to end the guardianship, which she has yet to do. He says Penny’s decision to allow him to choose Rosengart as his lawyer shows the court trusts him with the major choices. And it indicates that the evidence shows that she apparently demonstrated a level of independence by doing things like driving herself in Southern California.

He also cites his desire to make his own decisions about therapy and other medical care.

Spears had said in her June 23 speech that she was forced under guardianship to take certain medications and use an intrauterine device for birth control against her will.

James Spears has called for a judicial inquiry into these and other allegations, saying they were issues beyond his control as he had stepped down as his daughters’ curator, handing the role to the professional court appointed Jodi Montgomery.

Rosengart said when he was hired in July that he intended to help end the trusteeship and questioned whether it should be established in the first place, although he has yet to file request to end it.

Instead, he said his first priority was to get rid of James Spears, whom he challenged to resign on the spot during his first court appearance.

In his email responding to the termination request, Rosengart indicated that his tactics would not change.

It appears Mr Spears thinks he can try to avoid accountability and justice, Rosengart said, including sitting for an affidavit and responding under oath to another discovery, but as we assess his case (which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on advice), we will also continue to explore all options.

Spears gave the Tories credit for keeping her career afloat, although she has now suspended her job entirely for more than two years.

Fans opposing his situation and seeing what they thought were pleas for help in the pop star’s Instagram posts started calling #FreeBritney online and began appearing in front of his audiences in protest.

Famous names from Miley Cyrus to Britney Spears ex Justin Timberlake have joined the uproar in recent months, especially after Spears’ pair of impassioned court speeches in June and July.

Penny, the judge with ultimate power over the Guardianship, hasn’t seemed inclined to end it before, but she’s also never had such a clear opportunity.

Follow AP Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton