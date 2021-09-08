Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand opens up about comedian’s release from prison





When asked what he said about the US justice system, Constand told NBC News’ Kate Snow, “It’s flawed.”

“I have gone way too far to go back to this place, to wonder if it is all worth it or to have any regrets,” Constand explained. “It was worth it. But it was worth it because I didn’t feel alone. I had a whole community, a whole army of women and other survivors, strangers, family, friends who were there with me. “

“Bill Cosby is free, but that doesn’t change the fact that my testimony was believed,” Constand added.

Conviction quashed A panel of Pennsylvania State Supreme Court justices said in their view, a decision by a former Montgomery County prosecutor not to prosecute Cosby in 2005 in exchange for his deposition in a civil case had was ultimately used against him at trial. “How can a district attorney enforce a backstage handshake decision? Constand asked. “How can you give credibility to this? “ After his release, Cosby tweeted his “thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law.” He added: “I have never changed my position or my story. I have always maintained my innocence.” Constand called Cosby’s celebration after his release “disgusting”, adding that it “did not surprise me, given the level of arrogance, and having no remorse during his incarceration, absolutely no remorse for what ‘he did to me”. “He’s a sexually violent predator who has basically been released from prison.” Representatives for Cosby declined to comment on Constand’s interview. She was asked about the immediate reaction to Cosby’s release from her co-star on “The Cosby Show”, Phylicia Rashad, who at the time said “a miscarriage of justice is corrected”. “It’s disappointing to hear someone who is in such a powerful position not to support the survivors,” Constand said. Rashad later apologized, saying , “I fully support survivors of sexual assault who come forward. My post was in no way intended to be oblivious to their truth.” “Good. I’m really happy to hear that,” Constand said, reacting to the tweet read by the anchor. When asked if she would agree to speak to Rashad if the actress wanted to know more about her, Constand replied: “Of course, yes, why not?” Tell your story Constand spoke about his new book, titled “The Moment: Standing Up to Bill Cosby, Speaking Up for Women”. “I had a story to tell, but also, that was what was going to bring me real healing.” When asked how she would feel if he started playing again, Constand said: “I don’t care, but whoever gives him a platform to talk, to joke; rape is not a problem. joke.” Her message to survivors: “As I sit here today, I want to send a message that it doesn’t deter you from coming forward, getting the peace and healing and closure you need.” She runs a non-profit organization called Hope Healing and Transformation to help survivors with a holistic healing program as well as legal assistance. “I will fight. I will be a voice for the necessary change, whatever country, state, wherever I am needed. I will be on duty there to fight,” Constand said. More of his interview is due to air on “NBC Nightly News” Tuesday. Snow said it involved a discussion about Cosby’s wife, Camille.

Steve Forrest of CNN contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/07/us/cosby-accuser-after-release/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos