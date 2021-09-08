Gambling Wave hits NFL TV screens, but in moderation | Entertainment

Al Michaels no longer has to subtly refer to the point spread if a game is played on the wire on NBC Sunday Night Football.

Now he can refer to it directly without worrying about attracting comment from NFL officials in New York.

Three years after the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act and allowed states to legalize sports betting, the NFL brought gambling into the picture.

Nowhere will this be more apparent than on pre-game shows, the occasional mention during games and advertisements like spreading the points is no longer a taboo subject.

Were in a brave new world of sorts. I always had fun being the guy who could play the rascal a bit because the fan’s perception was that the league didn’t want any reference to the game, Michaels said.

So what I would do over the years is I would come by the back door, sometimes I would come by the side door, and now I guess they allow me to come by the front door, this which is not as much fun as doing it subtly.

It also brings a smile to Brent Musburger, who did prediction segments with the late Jimmy The Greek Snyder on CBS’s The NFL Today for 12 years. Musburger left ESPN in 2017 to help launch the Vegas Stats & Information Network.

I guess I’m a little surprised how quickly the leagues have gone from being completely anti-gambling, at least publicly, to being full partners in the whole operation now, he said. declared.

Much like the next-gen analytics and stats discussions, in-game topics during pre-game shows or even games will be moderated.

Christopher Halpin, executive vice president, NFL chief strategy and growth officer, said networks may refer to betting lines in pre-game shows, but only to help contextualize the analysis of the game or a larger storyline. There may also be limited row displays during the pre-game in lower scoreboard charts and updates.

The NFL was the last of the four major US professional sports leagues to partner with sports betting, even though it garners the most interest and dollars.

According to Play USA, it is estimated that nearly $ 12 billion will be wagered this season on NFL games on legal sports betting.

The league has also partnered with seven sportsbooks, including Caesars Entertainment, which has a partnership with ESPN, partner NBC PointsBet and FOX Bet.

DraftKings, FanDuel, MGM, and WynnBet are also among those who can advertise during matches and on other league media platforms.

The biggest change viewers will see will happen during the commercials. NBC, CBS, FOX and ESPN will be allowed to make up to six spots available for sports betting during each game, one during the pre-game, one per quarter and one at halftime.

Halpin said there is a limit because the league doesn’t want to see games oversaturated with legal sports betting ads like they saw six years ago with daily fantasy sports games.

Marc Ganis, co-founder of Chicago-based consulting group Sportscorp, predicts that sports betting will join automakers, fast food restaurants, beer and soft drinks among the big spenders on advertising.

Gaming spectators are the market, a very targeted market, which gambling companies must recruit. So it just becomes a cost of acquiring customers, Ganis said.

FOX, NBC, and ESPN have all experimented with gaming-focused features over the past two seasons. FOX and NBC hosted free prediction games that offered cash prizes, while ESPN took a game ride during one of its MegaCast playoffs last season.

ESPN Daily Wager host Doug Kezirian said the aspect of betting on MegaCast last year shows the NFL has come a long way in a short time to change its position.

So far, 31 states and the District of Columbia have approved sports betting. Arizona is on track to be the 24th state to accept betting when their approved sportsbooks are scheduled to go live on Thursday.

I give them a lot of credit for how open-minded they’ve been and how progressive they’ve been in a short period of time, he said. So in three years they’ve gone from something that, you know, against the law, passed it, figured it out, kept an open mind about it.

Of all the networks, CBS remains an outlier because it has not partnered with a bookmaker. CBS Sports President Sean McManus said gambling information would not be part of game broadcasts for a variety of reasons.

I was trying to take stock of how much information about the game we should put in our studio shows. Which is useful for the player but not inconvenient for the non-player. And I think it’s a delicate balance right now, he said. When we think it’s appropriate and makes the broadcast more enjoyable and informative for our audience, we’ll add more information when we think it’s important.

Not everyone is happy with the league’s new relationship with sports betting, however. On an NBC Sports conference call last week, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said the NFL shouldn’t be able to promote the game, especially among young people.

It’s a great game. I know people are playing. I know it’s legal. I don’t want to see the NFL promoting it, he said. I understand times change, but again, for me, this is only a personal opinion.

Viewers looking for game-centric information will find it on other shows besides the midday pre-game shows. ESPN and FS1 offer daily gambling shows and are increasing their digital content as well. VSIN, which started with five hours a day of live entertainment in 2017, has moved up to 9 p.m. this season.

Even avid supporters of the game know that disseminating information about the game remains a delicate balance and that the approach of a regular rollout makes the most sense.

There’s always a large percentage of the population that will never put a bet, and you don’t want to tick that crowd. But you can’t put your head in the sand and pretend that there aren’t billions of dollars at stake based on the results of these games, so it’s a delicate balance, the co- said. VSIN founder and CEO Brian Musburger.

I still think the primary broadcast streams will remain relatively pure for sports. You don’t need to overdo it with sports betting. There are other ways for this audience to be served.

