Ginther announces new director of public safety

Last week, Mayor Andrew Ginther announced the appointment of Robert Clark as the new Director of Public Safety for the City of Columbus.

Clark is a former official in the United States Department of Justice, as a special agent in charge of the Los Angeles field office. He also has experience in local and international law enforcement. He most recently served as the Superintendent of the National Police of Trinidad and Tobago.

Clark is also a doctoral candidate in Organizational Leadership and Social Justice at Adler University in Chicago.

Clark had previously been named one of nine candidates to be interviewed for the post of Columbus Police Chief earlier this year, but did not advance as a finalist. Ginther said it was decided his expertise was better suited to the role of director of security.

Clark begins September 26.

Announcing Clarks ‘appointment, Mayor Ginther spoke of Clarks’ commitment to police reform and his awareness of the need to support police officers amid increasing violence in the neighborhood.

Former public safety director Ned Pettus, Jr. also officially retired last week, after announcing the decision for the first time in July.

Pettus was appointed to the post in 2016, during a period in which the department has come under regular criticism amid police violence, increased crime and calls for reform of the Division of Columbus Police.

During her tenure there was also the institution of body-worn cameras for Columbus police officers, as well as the establishment of a Civilian Police Review Board and the appointment of the first female black city police chief. Elaine Bryant just this year.