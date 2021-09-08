Britney Spearss’s dad calls for end of term as curator

Britney Spears’ father James P. Spears, who agreed earlier this summer to step down from his own role in the guardianship that has overseen his finances and controlled much of his life since 2008, filed a petition on Tuesday asking the court to now seriously consider whether this guardianship is no longer necessary.

The filing marked a turnaround for Mr Spears, who has long insisted that the guardianship imposed 13 years ago amid concerns about the singers’ mental health and possible drug use was in the best interests of his people. girls. Last month, he said he would eventually step down from his role of overseeing the singer’s finances once there could be an orderly transition to a new restaurateur, but argued he shouldn’t be. immediately dismissed. So far, he has not said the guardianship should end, which Ms Spears announced she wanted publicly for the first time at a hearing in June, when she called the arrangement a ‘abusive.

As Mr Spears has said time and time again, all he wants is the best for his daughter, Mr Spears lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen wrote in the new folder. If Ms. Spears wants to end the guardianship and believes she can manage her own life, Mr. Spears thinks she should be given that chance.

Ms Spears, 39, has yet to file her own formal request to end guardianship; however, she asked the judge to dismiss her father as custodian of his estate. He has not been his personal curator since September 2019, when Jodi Montgomery, a licensed professional restaurateur, took over on an ongoing temporary basis.