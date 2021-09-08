Entertainment
Britney Spearss’s dad calls for end of term as curator
Britney Spears’ father James P. Spears, who agreed earlier this summer to step down from his own role in the guardianship that has overseen his finances and controlled much of his life since 2008, filed a petition on Tuesday asking the court to now seriously consider whether this guardianship is no longer necessary.
The filing marked a turnaround for Mr Spears, who has long insisted that the guardianship imposed 13 years ago amid concerns about the singers’ mental health and possible drug use was in the best interests of his people. girls. Last month, he said he would eventually step down from his role of overseeing the singer’s finances once there could be an orderly transition to a new restaurateur, but argued he shouldn’t be. immediately dismissed. So far, he has not said the guardianship should end, which Ms Spears announced she wanted publicly for the first time at a hearing in June, when she called the arrangement a ‘abusive.
As Mr Spears has said time and time again, all he wants is the best for his daughter, Mr Spears lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen wrote in the new folder. If Ms. Spears wants to end the guardianship and believes she can manage her own life, Mr. Spears thinks she should be given that chance.
Ms Spears, 39, has yet to file her own formal request to end guardianship; however, she asked the judge to dismiss her father as custodian of his estate. He has not been his personal curator since September 2019, when Jodi Montgomery, a licensed professional restaurateur, took over on an ongoing temporary basis.
Counsel for Mr Spearss wrote that Ms Spears had recently demonstrated a level of independence which calls into question whether guardianship of the person is required. Ms Thoreen cited reports that the singer had driven something she had previously not been able to do under the trusteeship restrictions and that she had recently chosen her own lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor. and Hollywood attorney who took over as Ms. Spearss’s representative in July. When the guardianship began, Ms. Spears was unable to hire her own lawyer.
While Ms Spears has the ability and ability to hire a lawyer herself, she likely has the ability and ability to handle other contractual and business matters, Ms Thoreen wrote.
In a statement, Mr. Rosengart called for the rationale for Ms. Spears’ filing. To the extent that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including appearing for a sworn statement and responding to other sworn findings, he is wrong and our investigation of the wrong financial management and other problems will continue, he said.
As a movement among fans of singers known as #FreeBritney grew online arguing that guardianship had to end, Mr Spears has always stood up for his handling of his daughters’ lives. In the court record, her lawyer again claimed that the arrangement helped Ms Spears get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances in order and his business.
But, her lawyer wrote, the situation had changed when Ms Spears fervently spoke out against the guardianship. In June, Ms Spears told the court her father liked his control over his life and should be in jail for his actions as a conservative. She has vowed not to play while her father is in charge.
As recently as last month, Mr Spears had fought Ms Spears ‘efforts to remove it from the arrangement and sought to blame Ms Spears’ complaints on other people with responsibilities, including Ms Montgomery , who objected to Mr. Spearss’s further involvement. in the guardianship.
But in the new case, Mr Spearss’s lawyer wrote that the singer should be able to choose her own doctor and manage her therapy. He also supported Ms Spearss’ request for the guardianship to end without a medical assessment, which experts say is unlikely.
Over the years, Ms Spears has raised questions about her father’s ability to serve as her curator, citing his struggles with alcoholism. Confidential court records obtained by the New York Times indicated that as early as 2014 she said she wanted to consider removing her father as a conservative; in 2016, the singer told an investigator she wanted the arrangement to be terminated as soon as possible. She started publicly calling for an end during her rare public court appearance in June, where she told the judge on her case, I just want my life back.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 29.
Liz Day contributed reporting.
