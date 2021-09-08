Entertainment
Angela Henderson-Bentley: New solid ‘Doogie’ entertainment for the whole family | Characteristics
I was a keen observer of Doogie Howser, MD at the time. So I really didn’t see the need for a reboot. But then, as I watched Doogie Kamealoha, MD, I heard that familiar Mike Post theme, and I just got all sentimental. And once I found out that the show was solid and entertaining, I realized that we might just need a new Doogie in our lives after all.
Peyton Elizabeth Lee is Dr Lahela Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy balancing her medical career with her teenage years. Her co-workers call her Doogie because she reminds them of the doctor they watched on the Doogie Howser, MD TV show. Her fiercely protective mother, Dr. Clara Hannon (Kathleen Rose Perkins), is also her supervisor at the hospital. One minute they’re arguing over how to treat one of Doogies’ patients, the next they’re arguing over his dance moves on social media. Her beloved father, Benny (Jason Scott Lee), often ends up causing interference between the two. Just like in the original, Doogies’ best friend (Emma Meisel) helps her overcome her teenage issues, including her crush (Alex Aiono). And at the end of each episode, she shares the lessons she’s learned, not on a computer journal, but through a TikTok video.
At the premiere, Doogie clashes with a coworker regarding the care of a longtime patient (an exceptional Barry Bostwick) and clashes with his mother over her curfew on the night of the prom. Meanwhile, she also has to deal with her best friends’ crush on her older brother (Matthew Sato) and get her driver’s license.
For this show to work, you need to have an engaging manager who works both as a doctor and as a teenager. Peyton Elizabeth Lee fills the bill on all counts. She equally skillfully plays both Doogies’ compassion for her patients and her giddiness for her crush. I’ve been a huge fan of Perkins since her Episodes days, and she’s solid here again. Clara could easily be an unpleasant character, but Perkins gives her such a heart that you feel her dilemma of balancing her roles in the life of Doogies. The rest of the cast is also solid, led by Jason Scott Lee, who adds a significant touch of fun to the whole drama.
Just like with the original, you need to have a slight suspension of disbelief for certain moments in the show. But if you are ready to take that leap, you will be rewarded with an enjoyable hour that you can share with the whole family.
To add to Doogie’s nostalgia for me, the familiar Steven Bochco Productions title card at the end of the premiere. Bochco co-created and produced the original, and his widow and son are the executive producers of this version. I’m not going to lie, I had tears in my eyes at the sight of this iconic name, a talent that had left far too soon. Fortunately, this Doogie carries on the Bochco tradition beautifully.
Doogie Kamealoha, MD is now streaming on Disney +.
